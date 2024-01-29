Ios 18 Expected To Be One Of The Biggest Updates In The History Of Apple: Reports

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) AI is currently one of the most significant focal points in the tech industry. From OpenAI to Microsoft, Google, and Meta, nearly all the major tech players are concentrating on integrating new AI features into their product lines, including smartphones.

With a focus on AI-powered features, Google debuted its Pixel 8 series last year, while Samsung released AI improvements for its Galaxy S24 lineup this year. But despite all the talk about AI, Apple seems to be falling behind a little bit.

The massive Cupertino tech company debuted the iPhone 15 series last year with significant enhancements, but it didn't make any particular announcements highlighting AI. Still, Apple's AI journey is not far off. According to reports, the business is getting ready to reveal a big jump in AI with the impending iOS 18 upgrade. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg claims that Apple plans to unveil the iOS 18 upgrade during WWDC in June 2024.

This time, the update will be more substantial and include a slew of new AI-focused features for iPhones. "I'm told that the new operating system is seen within the company as one of the biggest iOS updates-if not the biggest-in the company's history," Gurman stated.

Gurman said in his most recent Power On email that iOS 18 will provide the iPhone a much-needed redesign that will "satisfy many longstanding requests from users, developers, and regulators."

The most significant improvement will be the increased application of generative AI, which will give Siri greater intelligence and capability. It was previously claimed that Apple may be using a Large Language Model for Siri, which would allow it to perform more complicated jobs.

According to Gurman, the iPhone will get "a lot more" in iOS 18, even though Apple hasn't made an official announcement just yet, we'll probably only get a peek at iOS 18's complete capabilities, including its non-AI features, during WWDC. This is based on previous releases and their propensity to keep quiet until launch.

