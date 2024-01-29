               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkmenistan To Mongolia: 7 Most Remote Countries In The World


1/29/2024 2:00:24 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Embark on a journey to the world's remotest countries! From the South Pacific's Pitcairn to the isolated landscapes of Mongolia, discover the unique charm and challenges of these far-flung nations. Explore their cultures, geography, and the allure of their seclusion in this captivating exploration



Discover the world's remotest countries! From Pitcairn in the Pacific to Mongolia in Central Asia, unravel the mysteries of these distant lands



Located in the South Pacific, Pitcairn is one of the most isolated territories in the world. It is a British Overseas Territory with a small population



Another remote British Overseas Territory, Tristan da Cunha is situated in the South Atlantic Ocean. It is known for being one of the most remote inhabited archipelagos



A uninhabited subantarctic island in the South Atlantic Ocean, Bouvet Island is a dependency of Norway and one of the most remote places on Earth



A small island country in Micronesia, Nauru is the third smallest country by land area. Its isolation is due to its location in the central Pacific



Located in the central Pacific, the Marshall Islands is a remote country comprising numerous atolls and islands. It gained independence from the United States in 1986



While not geographically remote in terms of being an island, Turkmenistan is considered isolated due to its extensive deserts



Landlocked between Russia and China, Mongolia is sparsely populated and known for its vast, rugged landscapes. Its remoteness is often attributed to the nomadic way of life

MENAFN29012024007385015968ID1107782199

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search