Turkmenistan To Mongolia: 7 Most Remote Countries In The World

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Embark on a journey to the world's remotest countries! From the South Pacific's Pitcairn to the isolated landscapes of Mongolia, discover the unique charm and challenges of these far-flung nations. Explore their cultures, geography, and the allure of their seclusion in this captivating exploration

Located in the South Pacific, Pitcairn is one of the most isolated territories in the world. It is a British Overseas Territory with a small population

Another remote British Overseas Territory, Tristan da Cunha is situated in the South Atlantic Ocean. It is known for being one of the most remote inhabited archipelagos

A uninhabited subantarctic island in the South Atlantic Ocean, Bouvet Island is a dependency of Norway and one of the most remote places on Earth

A small island country in Micronesia, Nauru is the third smallest country by land area. Its isolation is due to its location in the central Pacific

Located in the central Pacific, the Marshall Islands is a remote country comprising numerous atolls and islands. It gained independence from the United States in 1986

While not geographically remote in terms of being an island, Turkmenistan is considered isolated due to its extensive deserts

Landlocked between Russia and China, Mongolia is sparsely populated and known for its vast, rugged landscapes. Its remoteness is often attributed to the nomadic way of life