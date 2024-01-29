Kriti Sanon Goes Back To The '70S, Looks HOT In Bell-Bottom Pants

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Monday, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram to share pictures in an off-shoulder top and bell-bottom pants.

Kriti Sanon is turning heads every then and now. The actress, known for her distinctive design sense, recently glammed up for the promotion of her new film, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.



Kriti looked effortlessly glamorous in a one-shoulder T-shirt paired with bell-bottom jeans. The actress nailed the monotone look to perfection.

Kriti struck the perfect blend of elegance and grace, making her a sight to behold, and took her backs back to the '70s.

She finished her ensemble with massive hoop earrings, and a tight ponytail and wore light lipstick and minimal makeup.



She posed in differently and perfectly kept her makeup to a minimum and appeared as charming as ever.

The 33-year-old actress will be seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' alongside Shahid Kapoor where she plays the role of a robort.

