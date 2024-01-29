'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya': Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor Promotes Upcoming Romantic Movie [PICTURES]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon promotes their upcoming romantic drama 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. After several delays the movie is scheduled to release on 9th February

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon promotes their upcoming romantic drama 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. After several delays the movie is scheduled to release on 9th February

The eagerly anticipated film "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya," featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, has recently released its official trailer. The preview offers a glimpse into an unconventional love story, centered around a man who finds himself captivated by an exceptionally intelligent female robot

Shahid Kapoor takes on the role of a robot scientist in the film, bringing to life a character who experiences the unexpected emotions of love. As the narrative unfolds, his character develops deep feelings and eventually ties the knot with Kriti Sanon's character, Sifra

Sifra, played by Kriti Sanon, is no ordinary character – she is a highly intelligent female robot. The acronym Sifra stands for "Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation," emphasizing the unique and advanced nature of her character in the storyline

The film promises to explore the complexities and nuances of a human-robot relationship, offering a fresh perspective on love and connection. Shahid Kapoor's portrayal of a scientist grappling with emotions and artificial intelligence adds an intriguing layer to the plot

Scheduled for release on February 9th, the film's launch strategically coincides with Valentine's week. This timing suggests that "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" aims to present a distinctive and thought-provoking romantic narrative that will resonate with audiences during the season of love