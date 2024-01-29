Indian Davis Cup Team In Pakistan After 60 Years: 'Head Of State' Security In Place For Players' Safety

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The historic visit of the Indian Davis Cup team to Pakistan after a gap of 60 years is not just a sporting event but a significant moment in the realm of sports diplomacy. With tensions historically present between the two nations, the security arrangements for the visiting team have taken center stage, ensuring the safety and well-being of the players and officials.

Under a multi-layered security arrangement akin to that reserved for Heads of State, the Islamabad Sports Complex will undergo daily sanitization by a bomb disposal squad, highlighting the meticulous planning undertaken by the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to guarantee the Indian team's safety. Moreover, the presence of two escort vehicles shadowing the Indian contingent during travel underscores the gravity of security considerations.

Also read:

'Find the joker here': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin trolled after sharing photograph with Djokovic; sparks meme fest

Primarily, the Indian players will be confined to the venue and their hotel, which may feel restrictive despite ensuring safety. The PTF has adhered to a security plan sanctioned by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

"Since an Indian team has come to Pakistan after 60 years, we are taking extra precaution. There are four to five layers of security around the Indian team. I, as event security manager, is with them during travel," Col Gul Rehman, who is the secretary general of PTF, told PTI.

The Indian contingent, comprising five players, two physios, and two AITA officials, arrived in Islamabad on Sunday night.

"Escort vans are with the team during travel time, and they enter the hotel from the VVIP entry, which is reserved for Head of State. Bomb disposal squads sanitised the venue in the morning, and no one will be allowed to enter the venue. It will be a drill that will be followed throughout the tie," he added.

"Islamabad is one of the safest cities in Asia. And since general elections are approaching, security is already tight. Then there is air surveillance, there are around 10,000 cameras deployed in the city. There will be no compromise on safety and security of the Indian players," Col Gul Rehman told the news agency.

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Islamabad Police, traffic police, and other relevant authorities are actively engaged in their respective roles.

"It's an honour not just for the PTF but also for Pakistan to host the Indian team. We believe in sports diplomacy," Rehman said.

Aqeel Khan, regarded as one of Pakistan's top tennis players, suggested that his counterparts from the opposing team should consider exploring the city if they feel at ease doing so.

"If they can't move out and see the city, visit the restaurants. In would like to take them for dinner. They have asked for foolproof security and that's why the arrangements. It's up to the Indian players now," he said.

Also read:

'Wait is finally over': Fans elated after Sarfaraz Khan earns maiden India call-up for 2nd Test vs England

Although the Indian team appears predominantly relaxed, it is evident that the players remain vigilant.

"It is first time here. Yes, there are a few things that play on your mind. We have just heard things about Pakistan, so an image is created. It is too early to say anything about how it is being in Pakistan. Give us two days," said one player to PTI.

Pakistan, eager to capitalize on their strengths, opted for a grass surface; however, they won't fully benefit from home conditions due to the restriction of only 500 fans allowed to attend the match. The absence of fervent home support may deprive the players of the electrifying energy typically generated by cheering fans, which could impact the atmosphere during the crucial tie.

haq Quershi. As the historic Davis Cup tie unfolds, the spotlight remains on the sporting prowess of both teams, transcending political boundaries and fostering a spirit of sportsmanship and goodwill. Despite the security apparatus surrounding the event, the essence of sports diplomacy prevails, underscoring the power of sport to unite nations and bridge divides.

"It's tough. Apparently ITF, unfortunately, does not allow us to host too many guests or supporters for security reasons. This is something we have to apply. We are still pushing to, may be, have some stands on this side of the court as well. In a day or two we will finalise," said Aisam