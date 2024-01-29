'Mummy And Papa, I Can't Do JEE...' 18-Year-Old Student Dies By Suicide In Kota, Second This Year

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An 18-year-old JEE aspirant died by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota on Monday and left a suicide note for her parents stating that she was unable to do JEE. She took the extreme step two days before her examination.

This is the second suicide in Kota in nearly a week and overall this year. The victim, who was preparing for JEE Mains, hanged herself in the room of her house in the Shiksha Nagri area of Kota. Her examination was scheduled to be held on January 31.

Niharika referred to herself as "the worst daughter" and stated that suicide was "her last option" in a suicide note that was found by the police. "Mummy and Papa, I can't do JEE. So, I am committing suicide. I am a loser. I am the reason. I am the worst daughter. Sorry, Mummy and Papa. This is the last option," the note read.

A student from Uttar Pradesh who was receiving private tutoring in Kota in order to prepare for the NEET committed suicide on January 23.

The student was a 17- or 18-year-old Mohammad Zaid from Moradabad. Zaid was discovered hanging in his room. He was residing in a hostel and enrolled in NEET coaching in Kota. There was no suicide note discovered.

Kota, known for its coaching institutes for engineering and medical entrance examinations, saw 29 student suicides in 2023. Authorities are urgently trying to tackle the mental health issues faced by students in the high-pressure academic environment of coaching centres.