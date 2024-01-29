Lost His Eyes, Not His Willpower... How Lt Col Dwarakesh Embraced AI To Get Back In The Army (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Lieutenant Colonel Dwarakesh, who lost his eyesight during a border operation years ago, has become a beacon of inspiration, particularly excelling in para shooting. Undeterred by his challenging circumstances, the soldier has garnered several accolades, showcasing resilience and determination. He shared his perspective, stating, "I am a soldier; I will always be one, there is no defeat unless you accept one."

Embracing technology to conquer daily tasks and duties, Lt Col Dwarakesh has mastered the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, showcasing efficiency and effectiveness. Having undergone training at the Indian Army Paralympic node in Madhya Pradesh, he has seamlessly integrated technology into his routine.

In a special acknowledgement of his remarkable journey, Lieutenant Colonel Dwarkesh was invited as one of the special guests for the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in Delhi. The event celebrated the country's military strength and rich cultural diversity, with Lt Col Dwarakesh symbolizing the spirit of dedication and resilience.

"I have lost my vision, not my vision for life," asserted the 35-year-old officer, who not only clinched national medals in shooting but also accomplished the daunting task of climbing the Siachen Glacier. In an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable, Lt Col Dwarakesh shared insights into his life, determination, bravery, and dedication.

Expressing gratitude, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for serving as a source of motivation, underscoring the impact of leadership on his journey. Lt Col Dwarakesh's story serves as a testament to the indomitable spirit of individuals who rise above adversity, embodying the values of courage and perseverance.