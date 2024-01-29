SPOTTED: Ranbir Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor; celebs elevate style

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor and others were spotted by our paps. Let's check out their looks

Kareena Kapoor was spotted in a red saree and red halter neck blouse at the red carpet of Filmfare awards held at Gandhinagar

Mrunal Thakur looked glamorous in a white and silver net gown

Sara Ali Khan looked stunning in a black gown that had a high slit and a red crab made on it

For the 69th FilmFare Awards, Kartik Aaryan opted for a black suit.

Neha Bhasin arrived at the airport in a black sweatshirt and white pants

Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a black suit that came with a bow as he was spotted at the 69th FilmFare Awards

Nargis Fakhri looked stunning as she was draped in Golden saree for the 69th Filmfare Awards