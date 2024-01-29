SPOTTED: Ranbir Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor; celebs elevate style

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor and others were spotted by our paps. Let's check out their looks
Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor and others were spotted by our paps. Let's check out their looks
Kareena Kapoor was spotted in a red saree and red halter neck blouse at the red carpet of Filmfare awards held at Gandhinagar
Mrunal Thakur looked glamorous in a white and silver net gown
Sara Ali Khan looked stunning in a black gown that had a high slit and a red crab made on it
For the 69th FilmFare Awards, Kartik Aaryan opted for a black suit.
Neha Bhasin arrived at the airport in a black sweatshirt and white pants
Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a black suit that came with a bow as he was spotted at the 69th FilmFare Awards
Nargis Fakhri looked stunning as she was draped in Golden saree for the 69th Filmfare Awards
MENAFN29012024007385015968ID1107782169
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.