               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SPOTTED: Ranbir Kapoor To Kareena Kapoor; Celebs Elevate Style


1/29/2024 2:00:18 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor and others were spotted by our paps. Let's check out their looks

SPOTTED: Ranbir Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor; celebs elevate style

Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor and others were spotted by our paps. Let's check out their looks

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor was spotted in a red saree and red halter neck blouse at the red carpet of Filmfare awards held at Gandhinagar

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur looked glamorous in a white and silver net gown

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan looked stunning in a black gown that had a high slit and a red crab made on it

Kartik Aaryan

For the 69th FilmFare Awards, Kartik Aaryan opted for a black suit.

Neha Bhasin

Neha Bhasin arrived at the airport in a black sweatshirt and white pants

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a black suit that came with a bow as he was spotted at the 69th FilmFare Awards

Nargis Fakri

Nargis Fakhri looked stunning as she was draped in Golden saree for the 69th Filmfare Awards

MENAFN29012024007385015968ID1107782169

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search