The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Ramon E. Ferrand As A Pinnacle Life Member

Dr. Ferrand pursued higher education at the Universidad Autónoma de Santo Domingo, Facultad de Ciencias Medicas, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, where he earned his MD degree. He then completed his residency in pediatrics at the prestigious Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center in The Bronx, New York.



Ramon E Ferran MD

Known as a compassionate and dedicated pediatrician, Dr. Ferrand asserts that he is committed to the well-being of infants, children, and adolescents. His responsibilities include physical exams, vaccinations, lab work, and the management of various childhood-related illnesses and he focuses on taking the time to educate both patients and their parents about their conditions.

With more than 20 years in the field, Dr. Ferrand is affiliated with local hospitals including BronxCare Health System in The Bronx and Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Center, New York. Dedicated to providing the latest advancements in the field, the doctor is a member of renowned professional associations, including the International Association of Healthcare Professionals; the American Medical Association; and the American Academy of Pediatrics. He dedicates this in loving memory of his father, Ramon Ferrand, MD.

