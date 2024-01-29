Business Awards UK Honors Funeral Services Excellence: 2023 Winners And Finalists Unveiled

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Business Awards UK is proud to announce the winners and finalists of the 2023 Funeral Services Awards.
Business Awards UK is proud to announce the winners and finalists of the 2023 Funeral Services Award . This year's accolades celebrate the dedication and compassion of those within the funeral services sector, acknowledging their significant contributions to supporting families during their times of need. The winners have been chosen for their exceptional service, commitment to sustainability, and the personal touch they bring to their roles.
Business Awards UK Funeral Services Awards 2023 Winners
Brunel Independent Funeral Directors Ltd - Funeral Director of the Year Mike Warren Celebrant - Outstanding Funeral Celebrant Shayne Stork Family Funeral Service - Excellence in Funeral Home Services Helen Horne Funeral Directors Ltd - Funeral Service Sustainability Award Scattering Ashes - Best Memorial Product Supplier Cromer and District Independent Funeral Services - Best Independent or Family Run Funeral Director Adriennes Flowers - Bereavement Floristry Excellence Award
Business Awards UK Funeral Services Awards 2023 Finalists
Aubrey Kirkham Funeral Directors - Best Independent or Family Run Funeral Director Finalist Poppys - Bereavement Floristry Excellence Award Finalist Loving Reflection - Outstanding Funeral Celebrant Finalist Rachel Henderson, Celebrant Rachel - Outstanding Funeral Celebrant Finalist Helen Horne Funeral Directors Ltd - Excellence in Funeral Home Services Finalist Memoria Funerals - Funeral Director of the Year Finalist KC Funeral Service - Best Independent or Family Run Funeral Director Finalist Jill Glencross Independent Funeral Directors Ltd - Funeral Director of the Year Finalist Armstrongs Funeral Service - Excellence in Funeral Home Services Finalist Aura Flights - Best Memorial Product Supplier Finalist
Business Awards UK extends heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2023 Funeral Services Awards. Their unwavering support and services to communities across the country have set a standard of excellence within the industry. These awards reflect not only the commitment to professionalism but also the essential humanity and respect that these outstanding individuals and companies embody in their work.
