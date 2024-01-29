Real's Sharran Srivatsaa Hosts Mastermind Webinar Wed. Jan 31, Reveals 3 Tools To Help Agents Manufacture More Inventory

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sharran Srivatsaa, President at Real, is a 4x Inc. 500 Entrepreneur with 5 exits in the last 19 years. Sharran is a sought after keynote speaker and a respected thought-leadership resource for publications such as the Wall Street Journal, SUCCESS magazine, and Forbes.

Revive Real Estate - Presale Renovation

The Real Brokerage

A free Real Estate Mastermind webinar for real estate agents with The Real Brokerage's Sharran Srivatsaa.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“The Listing Multiplier Formula: 3 Tools To Manufacture More Inventory in a Low Inventory Market” is a free Real Estate Mastermind webinar for real estate agents featuring The Real Brokerage 's Sharran Srivatsaa and Revive's Michael Alladawi, as they discuss three proven methods to help agents manufacture more inventory in 2024, on Wednesday, January 31 at 10:00 am Pacific Time, 1:00 pm Eastern Time.

This webinar will provide real estate professionals with three inventory-building strategies they can implement, with step-by-step guidance on how to implement them immediately. Webinar guests will also receive access to complimentary custom collateral and a unique invitation code to attend an OC Edge Event hosted by Revive and Sharran in late March.

Registration is available at this link: .

About Revive

Revive Real Estate partners with real estate professionals to provide the funding, guidance, and contractor needed to get strategic pre-sale renovations done fast and for maximum value. By providing access to Revive's network of top contractors, Revive homes sell for more and help sellers move ahead by maximizing their sales value. Discover more at

Candice Mooring

Revive Real Estate

+1 949-989-5399

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube