Rapid Recon NADA Session 'Create A Speed-To-Sale Culture' To Explore Transformations For Boosting Dealership Success

Explore Speed-to-Sale Strategies at NADA 2024

TYSON, VA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA ) is pleased to announce an exciting dealer education session, "Create a Speed-to-Sale Culture," at the upcoming NADA 2024 Convention and Expo. This session, scheduled for Thursday, February 1, from 12:00 PM to 12:45 PM PT in Room W206, will delve into the strategies and transformations necessary for dealerships to succeed in today's fast-paced automotive industry.In today's rapidly evolving automotive industry, achieving a competitive edge and elevating dealership profitability are top priorities. Rapid Recon has curated an esteemed panel of industry experts to showcase innovative approaches to reconditioning efficiency and cost containment across diverse markets.Why AttendDiscover strategies to optimize profitability. Our session experts and automotive leaders have made significant contributions to the industry.Learn from Proven LeadersThese industry experts will share insights into strategies and tactics that have contributed to their operational success and sustainable growth. Meet our dealer panel:. Jared Ricart , President and CEO of Ricart Automotive Group, this session will provide valuable insights and practical tips for dealerships looking to create a culture of speed-to-sale. With the ever-changing landscape of the automotive market, it is crucial for dealerships to adapt and evolve in order to stay competitive. This session will explore the key elements of a speed-to-sale culture, including efficient processes, effective communication, and a customer-centric approach.. David Simches, Group Used Car Director for Crown Automotive Group. With over 20 years of experience in the automotive industry, Simches oversees 22 franchised dealerships in Florida, Tennessee, and Ohio. He is known for his dynamic and process-oriented approach, focusing on inventory sourcing, turn, and per-vehicle profitability. Simches will share his insights and expertise on how dealerships can create a culture of speed-to-sale, ultimately leading to increased success and profitability.. Michael Otte, Vice President of Operations at Sonic Automotive's EchoPark. With over two decades of automotive management expertise, Otte has played a pivotal role in EchoPark's national expansion efforts. He will share his insights on how dealerships can transform their operations to boost success and increase speed-to-sale.. Dennis McGinn, founder, and CEO of Rapid Recon, is a revered authority in the automotive sector. Together with sister company Velocity Automotive, they serve over 4,000 auto dealers, facilitating strategic reconditioning and enhancing predictability across vital operations, from reconditioning to appraisals.Attendees can expect to gain a deeper understanding of the importance of speed-to-sale in driving dealership success, as well as learn practical strategies for implementing this culture in their own businesses. The session will also feature real-life examples and case studies from successful dealerships, providing valuable insights and inspiration for attendees.NADA is committed to providing valuable education and resources for dealerships to thrive in the ever-changing automotive industry. This session is just one of the many opportunities for dealers to learn and grow at the NADA 2024 Convention and Expo.For more information and registration for NADA 2024, please visit .About Rapid Recon:Rapid Recon, driven by Vehlo, modernized used car reconditioning processes in 2010. In 2023, it joined the Vehlo Dealership Division to help more dealerships get cars front-line ready in three to five days, increasing turn, reducing margin-eroding holding costs, and improving used car sale margins. Over 4,000 dealers and dealer groups use the software.

