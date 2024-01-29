Girl Students Protest In Jaipur Against BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya's Statement On Hijab

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 29 (IANS) A group of girl students from a government school in Jaipur gathered outside the Subhash Chowk police station here on Monday and raised slogans against BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya, demanding action against him for his remarks of hijab when he visited the school.

On receiving information about the incident, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Hemant Jakhar, reached the spot and spoke to the girl students.

ACP Jakhar said, "The students of Gangapol Girls School reached Subhash Chowk police station at around 9 a.m. When the police asked the girl students the reason, they said that the MLA came to the school during a programme and spoke on hijab. This is not acceptable to us. Politics on religion will not be tolerated in the temple of education."

Along with the girl students, their family members also took to the streets in large numbers and started demanding action. During this time, the girl students sat on the road around Subhash Chowk Circle.

However, at 5 p.m., Adarsh Nagar MLA Rafiq Khan and Kishanpol MLA Amin Kagzi left the spot with all girl students. A written complaint was given by both of them at Subhash Chowk police station and the administration has been given two days time to take action

During the demonstration, the girl students said that there was an annual programme in the school and when the MLA was called, he deliberately raised slogans, saying 'Hijab will not be allowed in school'. "This is wrong," they maintained.

Meanwhile road coming from Amer was closed due to the protest by the girl students.

On his part, Acharya said: "Schools generally have a dress code. My speech can be heard on social media. I didn't say anything to the girls in school. I had only asked the school principal if there were two types of dress code in the school. When there is a Republic Day programme or an annual function, is there a provision for two types of dress?

"This is not acceptable at all. I saw two types of atmosphere in the school. One with hijab and the other without hijab. In such a situation, our children will also come tomorrow wearing lehenga-chunni and colorful dresses. When the school dress code is fixed, girls do not have any objection to it. We only need to guide them.”

--IANS

arc/khz/vd