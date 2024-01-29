Odisha Cabinet Approves Several Key Proposals

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 29 (IANS) The Odisha Cabinet on Monday took several key decisions, including the revocation of the controversial proposal allowing conditional transfer of tribal land to non-tribals.

The decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

“The Cabinet has decided to withdraw the decision taken on 14.11.2023 on the proposed amendment to Odisha Scheduled Areas Transfer of Immovable Property (By Scheduled Tribes) Regulation, 1956,” said official sources.

Following severe backlash, the state government had earlier put on hold the decision within 48 hours of the Cabinet nod for the amendment.

Later, the government recommended the matter to the Tribes Advisory Council (TAC) Odisha on November 24, 2023 for reconsideration after continued protests by the opposition parties and other tribal bodies.

This apart, the government on Monday also announced a new scheme, LABHA (Laghu Bana Jatya Drabya Kraya0, to procure minor forest produces at minimum support price fixed by the state government every year.

The primary collectors of forest produce can sell their products at the fixed MSP at the procurement counters of Tribal Development Co-operative Corporation of Odisha Ltd (TDCCOL), an apex co-operative under the ST & SC Development Department.

“Since 99 per cent of primary collectors are tribals and majority of them women, the LABHA Yojana will integrate the efforts with the Mission Shakti's Women SHGs. These procurement centres will be managed by SHGs/any other notified agencies assisted by TDCCOL,” said official sources.

The amount for forest produce will be transferred to the beneficiary's account while the SHGs will receive 2 per cent commission.

The procurement automation system will capture the total collection of MFP and the details of the primary collector and the procurement point. The procured products will be sold by the TDCCOL through e-tendering.

The state government has also proposed to set up a Rs 25 crore tamarind processing plant in Rayagada which will use the minor forest produce of tamarind procured through the LABHA Yojana for value addition.

The state government has also approved to set up a commission for the preservation and promotion of 21 tribal languages in the state.

The government also reiterated its decision to continue to press for the inclusion of tribal languages like Ho, Mundari, Kui and Saora in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution and 169 communities in the ST list of Odisha.

