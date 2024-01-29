(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Compatible with Common Alert Protocol, 3rd party alerting software, and custom message overlays, send real-time alerts to HDMI connected displays via the cloud to instantly communicate emergencies, promotions and more

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimo Monitors ( ), the global experts in small touchscreen displays and a leader in hardware innovation, are pleased to announce that they will officially begin sampling of their new groundbreaking product,

Mimo FlashCast Visual Alert Overlay, at Integrated Systems Europe 2024. This cutting-edge, innovative hardware acts as a programmable video overlay by allowing for seamless sending of real-time alerts and time sensitive information quickly and efficiently to HDMI-connected displays via the cloud. Unlock the next level of efficient communication and customized control with the FlashCast.

The Mimo FlashCast- Visual Alert Overlay, makes delivering real-time information and alerts seamless and simple. This innovative hardware, compatible with Common Alert Protocol, 3rd party alerting software, and custom message overlays allows for easy take over of every HDMI-connected display to communicate quickly and efficiently reach the masses. Simple to utilize and seamless to deploy, the FlashCast allows for quick dissemination of any timely information or messages without hassle.

"Currently there is no seamless and efficient way for all displays to be controlled by one single interface. We saw a real marketplace need to leverage our hardware expertise and create an innovative solution that could deliver information quickly at scale," said David Anderson, CEO and President of Mimo Monitors. "With the FlashCast we're proud that there is now an intuitive means of getting real-time messaging delivered and disseminated across all displays with ease."

Mimo FlashCast is able to quickly deliver information, when it's most vital. Whether there is an emergency weather alert, an active shooter on a college campus, or a scheduling change, FlashCast will ensure that the information is spread far and wide. It also can be utilized for special announcements, promotions, or any information that is important to be seen by a wide audience on college campuses, hospitals, retail, restaurants, sports stadiums, or anywhere imaginable. The messaging and logos are also customizable in plain text, HTML, or with audio for ultimate adaptability and control.

With secure cloud connection and communication and built to effortlessly integrate with existing HDMI displays, the Mimo FlashCast adapter is seamless to deploy, PoE powered, and Ethernet connected. Eliminating the need for multi-interface management and compatible with any HDMI connected hardware, the FlashCast appliance ensures custom real-time communication, simpler than ever before.

Visit Mimo Monitors booth at Integrated Systems Europe in booth 2R220 from January 30th to February 2nd 2024 for an exclusive hands-on preview and to inquire about sampling opportunities. To learn more about FlashCast visit:



About Mimo Monitors :

Mimo Monitors ( ) was founded in 2008 to provide customers and partners with personalized customer service and the best quality small footprint small displays, touch screens, and tablets at the best value. Striving to provide customers with a technical partnership to develop customized solutions with leading edge technologies, Mimo Monitors has grown into a leading supplier of touch solutions for a wide variety of markets and Fortune 500 companies such as Google, Hertz, and VeriFone. From interactive POP digital signage, to desktop and mounted control panels, to point of sale systems, hands-on kiosks, and portable applications, our unique single USB connection allows for a myriad of innovative applications.

