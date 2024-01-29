Omni Workspace Welcomes Jesus Omana As President Of Their National Services Company, Emerald Blue

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Omni Workspace aligns operations leadership to drive growth and create value for clients and partners

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Workspace is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Jesus Omana as President of their national services company, Emerald Blue, effective December 11, 2023. Throughout their eight-state locations, Emerald Blue delivers expansive, diverse national solutions through their 12 warehouses and office facilities. The solutions delivered by Emerald Blue includes furniture installation, move, add, and change (MAC) management; technology relocation, asset management; hospitality FF&E, and furniture disposition.

Jesus Omana, President Emerald Blue

At Emerald Blue, Omana will assume corporate executive leadership responsibilities over all service teams nationwide. He replaces retiring CEO of Emerald Blue, Karston Anderson. In his new role, Jesus will provide leadership and strategic direction to the business's overall objectives to meet revenue, sales growth, and contribution targets in support of Omni Workspace's strategic objectives. He will report to Carlene Wilson, CEO of Omni Workspace.

Jesus joins Emerald Blue with an extensive background of successful endeavors in Project Management and Operations leadership in contract furniture, construction, and telecom industries. His degree in Industrial Engineering and multiple certifications in project management and program design contribute to his unique qualifications for the demands of this position.

Omni Workspace CEO, Carlene Wilson, is thrilled to welcome Jesus to the corporate senior leadership team. "Jesus is incredibly talented with strong academic credentials and numerous skills and training in pertinent industry programs. Emerald Blue's expansive service solutions demand a strong leader. Jesus' work ethic, communication, interpersonal skills, positive attitude, cultural values, and business acumen are attributes that make him an excellent fit for this role."

Mr. Omana is looking forward to making an immediate contribution in his new role. "I am confident that my skills, credentials, and experience have prepared me to lead Emerald Blue to deliver the best client experience in the market. I plan to leverage the talent of our teams, proprietary technology, and the vast resources of Omni to expand our portfolio to secure our position as the number one services provider in the contract furniture industry."

About Omni Workspace

Omni Workspace provides strategic oversight and resources to a portfolio of Steelcase and commercial facility services businesses that serve leading organizations across corporate, healthcare, education, hospitality, and sports industries. Omni's distinctive brands, including Atmosphere Commercial Interiors, Emerald Blue, Meso, and Turnkey, serve organizations in many ways, all with a focus on delivering superior products and services. Each brand demonstrates market-leadership in its category, and we are united under the core principle of building long-term business relationships.

