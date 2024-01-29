Mark Your Calendars For Shan Berries, Founder Of Shades By Shan, Return To Alpha Media's Mix 106-5 San Jose

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Shan BerriesSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shan Berries, the founder of Shades By Shan Cosmetics, The Mamaberries Foundation 501c3 and beloved Bay Area radio personality, is set to triumphantly return to the radio scene as the host of Alpha Media's Mix 106-5 San Jose (KEZR) as the Afternoon Drive Jock, weekdays from 3-7pm. Fans and listeners alike can mark their calendars for February 5th, 2024, as the day Shan Berries graces the airwaves again. Listeners can also tune in to Shan through Mix 106-5's website, nationwide via TuneIn , and iHeartRadio.During her time away from radio, Shan has dedicated herself to building her successful makeup brand, Shades By Shan, making a positive impact by helping single parents in need through her nonprofit, The MamaBerries Nonprofit Foundation 501c3, and embracing motherhood as a mother of two. She is excited to return to the airwaves to reconnect with her existing followers and welcome new ones. She is thrilled to have found a place where she can still make great quality radio and be supported by an amazing team. Shan assures listeners of a memorable experience when tuning in with great stories, guests, and an amazing music selection. Whether you're commuting home, relaxing after work, or just looking for quality radio content, Shan Berries has you covered."Stepping back into the world of radio feels like I'm coming home. The past four years brought forth immense blessings-two little miracles, the adventure of entrepreneurship, and nurturing a thriving cosmetics brand. The universe has a way of working, and my love for music and the radio community remains an unbroken thread in my life. Broadcasting is more than a passion; it's a part of my soul. To my followers who messaged me daily asking when I would return to radio, your persistence is the heartbeat behind my return. I owe this journey to you." - Shan BerriesBroadcasting in the Bay Area, listeners are encouraged to tune in to Mix 106-5 San Jose on February 5th at 3pm to witness Shan Berries' come back to the airwaves. Your evening commute just got better.Stay connected with Shan Berries on her personal Instagram and Shades By Shan's Instagram. Make sure to follow Mix 106-5 through Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), Soundcloud, and YouTube for the latest updates.About Shan Berries:Meet Shan, a seasoned Radio & TV professional with over 10 years of experience, renowned for her role as the voice and executive producer of the #1 morning and midday shows in the Bay Area Market with CBS Radio at a leading top 40 pop station. She has also served as the entertainment correspondent and face of various CBS and The CW TV Shows. Shan is a talented musician herself and her passion for music has brought her back on air with Mix 106-5, where she is ready to enthusiastically share her love of music with the Bay Area once again. This multifaceted talent has solidified Shan's position as a prominent figure, seamlessly blending her influence in both the beauty and entertainment industries.Beyond her impressive career in the media industry, Shan is the driving force behind Shades By Shan, her cosmetics brand that encapsulates her passion for beauty that can be found at JCPenney stores nationwide. Known for creating affordable and high-quality products, Shan goes beyond the realm of beauty by dedicating a portion of every purchase from Shades By Shan Cosmetics to fund her nonprofit organization, The MamaBerries Nonprofit Foundation 501c3. This foundation aims to provide crucial financial assistance to single parents in need, inspired by Shan's own upbringing with a single Latina mother.About Alpha Media:Alpha Media is a diverse, multimedia company that owns or operates over 200 live broadcast radio stations serving 44 markets across the United States. In addition to our over-the-air broadcasts, Alpha audio products can be heard across multiple platforms, including all major smart devices. Strong relationships with our listeners and clients in the communities where we live and work keep Alpha Media true to its local-first heritage.

