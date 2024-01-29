FRESH UP YOUR LIFE The Season's Healthiest Webinar Is Back: January 30 At 11:30 AM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, US, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready to be enchanted by the realm of fresh fruits and vegetables, as we extend an invitation to an electrifying free webinar scheduled for tomorrow, January 30 at 11:30 AM. Presented by Project - Fresh Up Your Life! (freshuplife ), this event is set to offer an in-depth exploration of nutrition, recipes, and culinary excellence, featuring a dynamic lineup of experts and influencers in their respective fields.Event Overview:Spotlighting the fusion of health and flavor, the Fresh Up Your Life Campaign is excited to present a webinar dedicated to uncovering the extraordinary potential of fresh produce in all its splendor. From nutrition-rich recipes to the art of prepare invigorating recipes, this event aims to spark inspiration and provide participants with knowledge about the varied uses of fruits and vegetables.Key Speakers:1.Diana Edelman - Diana is a former travel blogger and her mission is to bring delicious plant-based and vegan cuisine to the masses. A creator of more than just content, she founded Vegans, Baby, a lifestyle brand that facilitates the adoption of a vegan lifestyle. Her experience as a traveler and plant-based cooking expert has led her to be recognized for her tours by Travel + Leisure, Fodor's, Newsweek, and others, as well as curating the city's first plant-based culinary events centered at the James Beard Foundation in New York City. Today she is the exclusive curator and expert on vegan tours with Alluring Africa, a luxury travel company dedicated to sustainable and ethical travel, and the founder of Vegan Dining Month, which takes place every January in several U.S. cities and showcases restaurants large and small and brands that want to make an impact in the vegan culinary world.2.Bri Grajkowski - Bri is a popular food and lifestyle blogger behind the site BriGeeski. A mom of two who is known for creating fun and easy recipes she makes with her kids. Brianne is also an artist, author, creative entrepreneur, graphic designer, and adventure seeker who shares everyday recipes, travel ideas, things to do in San Diego, and life as a mompreneur. Her first cookbook, Cooking With Kids, features fun, easy, approachable recipes to help teach kids how to cook.3.Emily Hersh - Emily, a 27-year-old Texas chef with professional plant-based training, has become known for her talent for transforming ordinary dishes into creative vegan delights. At 22, she distinguished herself as a top 7 finalist on Fox's Hell's Kitchen with Gordon Ramsay. Cooking became a means of recovery for Emily to improve her physical and mental health after overcoming an eating disorder during her time as a dancer. Her YouTube series, "The Self-Help Chef," explores health and wellness through plant-based cooking. With the help of culinary experts such as Gordon Ramsay, Amanda Cohen, and Jason Dady, Emily created her own unique style. In 2022, she opened New York City's first vegan and gluten-free BBQ.4.Priya Lakshminaryan - Cookilicious is a vibrant culinary platform curated by Priya Lakshminarayan, who specializes in recipe development, food styling, photography, and creative writing. Her award-winning brand's recipes include an array of globally inspired vegetarian and vegan dishes, featuring fresh seasonal ingredients with a special emphasis on Indian influences. Priya is also a published cookbook author. Her book is titled - The Essential Vegan Indian Cookbook. She resides in Orlando, Florida with her husband and fur baby Joey.5.Reneze Lopez - Reneze isn't your average travel blogger. She's a wanderlust-stricken explorer with an insatiable appetite for new cultures and delicious food. When she's not jetting off to some exotic locale, she's whipping up craft cocktails in her dream home (which she and her fiancé are building room by room) with her adorable pup by her side. She is the Creative Director and CEO of Sincerely Reneze, a travel, lifestyle, and food blog. Her goal is to inspire others to visit new destinations, eat good food, and live their best life. Based in Las Vegas, NV, you can usually find Reneze reviewing the culinary playground the city has to offer.Moderated by: Daniela Puglielli, founder of the think-tank The Mediterranean Diet Roundtable.Event Details:.Date: Tuesday, January 30, 2024.Time: 11:30 AM (EST).Platform: ZOOM.Registration: Secure your spot at this enriching FREE WEBINAR by registering through the following link:Participants can anticipate an engaging experience with the opportunity to interact directly with the speakers, ask questions, and gather invaluable insights that can transform their daily lives.Additional information about the campaign can be found on:News about CSO and the projectFresh Up Your Life - Top-Quality European Fruit & Veg campaign is a three-year communication and information project aimed at increasing knowledge, competitiveness, and consumption of EU agricultural products. The project, which has just reached the end of its first year, is co-financed by the European Union and CSOItaly with the following Italian companies: Apofruit, Cico-Mazzoni, Conserve Italia, Lagnasco Group, Oranfrizer, Origine Group and Salvi-Unacoa.CSO Italy, founded in 1998, is a unique entity in Italy that associates many of Italy's leading companies in the production and marketing of domestic fruit and vegetables. Completing the range of members are important companies specializing in different areas of the fruit and vegetable supply chain, from packaging, logistics, processing, machinery, and distribution. CSO Italy's mission is to provide useful services to members to improve and make the Italian fruit and vegetable industry more efficient and competitive. A technical table at the service of the entire Italian fruit and vegetable supply chain to increase its competitiveness through synergy among operators. CSO ITALY, has 73 members, distributed as follows: 51 producer members, 14 supply chain members, 3 subsidizing members and 5 supporting bodies.

