kidney transplantation therapeutics market - Competitive Analysis, Recovery & Impact of COVID-19, Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The

kidney transplantation therapeutics market is estimated to grow by USD 643.15 million during 2024-2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.49% .

The rising prevalence of CKD and renal impairments drives growth.

The global burden of chronic kidney disease (CKD) is on the rise due to a growing number of cases of non-communicable diseases and their associated risk factors. Approximately 8.5%-9.5% of the adult population worldwide is affected by CKD. Major contributors to CKD include diabetes, hypertension, vascular disease, and glomerulonephritis. In many underdeveloped and developing nations, CKD is primarily attributed to glomerulonephritis and interstitial nephritis, driven by the high prevalence of infections.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics Market 2024-2028

The kidney transplantation therapeutics market is fragmented;

The kidney transplantation therapeutics market is fragmented; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater share. The market is growing, and chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning, technological advances, and the price of the products



Increasing strategic alliances is an emerging trend in the market. The demand-supply imbalance for kidney transplantation is a major challenge hindering the growth.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors.

The kidney transplantation therapeutics report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading companies including AbbVie Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Astellas Pharma Inc., B.Braun SE, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hansa Biopharma AB, Novartis AG, Organ Recovery Systems Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Strides Pharma Science Ltd., TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc., TolerogenixX GmbH, TransMedics Inc., and Transonic Systems Inc..

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

The growth by the

selective cytokine inhibitors segment is

significant during the forecast period.

This category pertains to the utilization of medications that impede the production and activity of cytokines. Cytokines are signaling molecules within cells that facilitate the transmission of immune response signals between cells and promote the mobilization of immune cells toward foreign substances.

Kidney Transplantation Therapeutics; Applications

Kidney transplantation is a critical treatment for end-stage renal disease (ESRD), involving the surgical transfer of a donor kidney to a recipient. Immunosuppressive drugs like tacrolimus, mycophenolate mofetil, and sirolimus are crucial in preventing graft rejection. HLA matching ensures compatibility between donor and recipient, enhancing graft survival. Post-transplant care and monitoring are vital to manage complications like graft dysfunction and antibody-mediated rejection. This process depends on organ donation and procurement and plays a crucial role in nephrology, benefiting patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and kidney failure.

