Madera Residential Launches Southeastern U.S. Expansion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Merges with WayMaker, Jay Parsons to head investment strategy

LUBBOCK, Texas, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madera Residential, a 20-year leader in multifamily housing, announced the acceleration of their tech enabled multifamily platform adding WayMaker as they expand across the Southeast.

Continue Reading

WayMaker and Madera first joined forces in 2022 with a $1B acquisition of 3,300 units in DFW from JPI. Madera will continue to grow its Texas presence where they currently own a diversified portfolio of more than 11,000 units. Madera will now move strategically into the Southeast offering Class A Luxury, Attainable Living and New Development in partnerships with leading merchant builders.

We strongly believe attainable housing is a win/win for renters, for communities and for investors.

Post this

Jay Parsons, WayMaker Partner, "Madera and WayMaker share the same values – care for all people and a commitment to the communities in which we operate. As we expand geographically, we will significantly increase our presence in all facets of multifamily, especially attainable housing."

"We strongly believe attainable housing is a win/win for renters, for communities and for investors. There's a well-documented shortage of middle-income housing supply despite ever-increasing demand for it. And for those reasons, middle-income housing outperformed other real estate on a risk-adjusted basis over the last cycle."

There are nearly 50 million U.S. households – more than one-third renting – who cannot afford most newly built rentals and yet do not qualify for government-subsidized affordable housing.

Madera Residential Co-Founder Dave Marcinkowski, "Our passion at Madera has always been about putting people first, creating community and helping our residents improve their quality of life. We could not be more excited about Keith Dunkin, WayMaker CEO and the team joining the Madera family. We all share the same vision, values and commitment to helping people. This is a great example of 1+1=10."

About Madera Residential

Madera Residential is a Lubbock, TX-based investment company that specializes in multifamily apartment communities across the state of Texas and beyond. Since 2008, Madera has acquired almost $4B in assets, more than 110 properties and 30,000 units throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, Houston and Austin. Today, the company manages over 35 properties with a total value of over $2. To learn more about Madera Residential, please visit maderaresidential or follow us on Facebook at facebook/MaderaResidential1

Media Contacts:

John McNelly, Madera Companies

[email protected]

806-993-3200 x3161

SOURCE Madera Companies