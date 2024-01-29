Aerospace Drives $1.2 Billion Boom In Tow Prepregs: Market Set For 12.8% CAGR By 2034

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) predicts a skyrocketing future for the tow prepreg market, propelled by soaring demand in aerospace and automotive industries seeking lightweight, high-strength materials. Dive deeper into the intricate dynamics of this burgeoning market and uncover compelling stakeholder opportunities in our comprehensive FMI report. NEWARK, Del., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

tow prepreg market is poised to reach a substantial valuation, projected to reach US$ 365.2 million by 2024 .

The trend is projected to soar at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is estimated to achieve a total valuation of around US$ 1,220 million . The global market is experiencing substantial growth, fueled by increasing demand across diverse industries. Tow prepreg is a composite material comprising reinforcement fibers pre-impregnated with a resin matrix, offer heightened strength, durability, and enhanced performance. Request Exclusive Sample Report: Tow Prepreg Industry Strategic Insights, The surge in demand is particularly notable in the aerospace industry, where lightweight and high-strength materials are critical for manufacturing aircraft components. The unique properties of tow prepreg make them integral in the aerospace sector, contributing to aircraft design and performance advancements. Beyond aerospace, the automotive sector also actively adopts tow prepreg to produce lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles. As the automotive industry prioritizes sustainability and fuel efficiency, tow prepreg emerge as a valuable solution, providing the necessary balance between strength and weight reduction. This adoption trend underscores the versatility of tow prepreg, addressing the evolving needs of various manufacturing sectors. Continuous research and development efforts characterize the market, focusing on improving material properties and expanding the scope of applications. The commitment to innovation ensures that tow prepreg remain at the forefront of advanced composite materials, meeting the dynamic demands of industries seeking cutting-edge solutions. The market landscape reflects a collaborative effort between manufacturers, researchers, and end-users, driving advancements beyond traditional applications. The robust growth of the market is a testament to the widespread recognition of its unique properties across industries. Whether in the aerospace or automotive sector, tow prepreg are at the forefront of delivering high-performance solutions, contributing to technological advancements, efficiency, and sustainability across the global manufacturing landscape. Tow

Prepreg Market Research Report Scope

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 365.2 million Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 1,220 million CAGR Share from 2024 to 2034 12.8

% Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ million Key Market Segments Covered Key Segments of Tow Prepreg Industry Survey By Resin Type:

Epoxy Resin Phenolic Resin By Application:

Pressure Vessels

Oxygen Cylinders Scuba Tanks By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania The Middle East and Africa Key Countries Profiled

The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Germany

Italy The United Kingdom



France

Spain

Russia

BENELUX

China

Japan South Korea



India

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Australia

New Zealand GCC Countries



Key Takeaways from the Market Study



The market valuation in 2019 was US$ 176 million.

Based on application, pressure vessels are expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.4% by 2034.

China is estimated to register at a CAGR of 13.7% by 2034. The United Kingdom experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 14% by 2034.

"A key driver propelling the tow

prepreg market is the increasing demand for high-performance composite materials across diverse industries," says Nikhil Kaitwade

(Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

The tow prepreg market exhibits a competitive landscape with major players like Toray Industries, Hexcel Corporation, and Gurit Holding AG playing pivotal roles. Established companies contribute to market trends and technological advancements while emerging players focus on product differentiation.

Leading Industry Players:



Arisawa Mfg. Co. Ltd

JXTG Holdings Inc.

Porcher Industries Designs

Red Composites Ltd

Hexcel Corporation

SGL Carbon SE

TCR Composites

Teijin Ltd

Vitech Composites Others

The dynamic environment fosters continuous innovation, shaping the market evolution as it meets the diverse demands of industries such as aerospace, automotive, sports equipment, and renewable energy. Some of the recent developments are:



In November 2021, DIC Corp., in collaboration with local partners, achieved a groundbreaking development by introducing a carbon-fiber-reinforced prepreg sheet with the world fastest curing time. In December 2019, Solvay of Belgium and SGL Carbon of Germany initiated a joint development agreement to pioneer composite materials based on large-tow intermediate modulus (IM) carbon fiber.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global tow prepreg market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand tow prepreg market opportunities are segmented based on Resin Type (Epoxy Resin, Phenolic Resin), Application (Pressure Vessels, Oxygen Cylinders, Scuba Tanks), and Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and The Middle East and Africa).

Purchase this report now

to get key companies with their Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis.

