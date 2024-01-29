Empire Portfolio Group Welcomes New Orangetheory Fitness Studio In West Caldwell, NJ

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WEST CALDWELL, N.J., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Portfolio Group ("Empire"), a leading Area Developer and Franchisee of Orangetheory® Fitness, the heart rate-based interval training fitness franchise, announced today it will open a new studio centrally located in West Caldwell, NJ at 895 Bloomfield Avenue. This new venture magnifies Empire's established footprint in New Jersey, elevating their portfolio to a total of 15 locations.

Orangetheory Fitness / Empire Portfolio Group

Covering 3000 square feet, the state-of-the-art West Caldwell studio will be equipped with the latest cutting-edge equipment, including Orangetheory's renowned coaching and advanced in-studio and wearable fitness technology. Members will experience the innovative personalized MaxHR algorithm, which dynamically updates heart rate zones in real time for optimal performance results. Additionally, the studio features OTconnect technology on its treadmills and rowers, creating an immersive data and feedback ecosystem that tracks vital metrics such as total distance, average/max incline, max miles per hour, total moving time, and more. This studio will also offer the new Strength 50 and Tread 50 class types which focus full sessions on strength or endurance training for members. Grand Opening celebrations will take place throughout the month and will include discounted founding rates for new members.

"Our first New Jersey

studio opening was back in 2013, and the market has been so incredibly supportive of the 14 additional studios we have opened since," shared Adam Krell, CEO of Empire Portfolio Group. "West Caldwell is another way for us to support this market and the individuals looking to get started on their fitness journey closer to home or those desiring something new and challenging in their active routine."

Orangetheory Fitness is a rapidly expanding franchise company and a leader in the boutique fitness industry. Their group workouts combine endurance, strength, and power to generate the renowned 'Orange Effect,' a calorie-burning phenomenon that lasts up to 24 hours after a 60-minute workout.

For more information about the West Caldwell Orangetheory Fitness studio and founding memberships, please call 862-343-5870. Additional information about Orangetheory Fitness can be found on their official website at

. Stay connected with the latest news and trends by following Orangetheory Fitness on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Orangetheory

Orangetheory® () makes it simple to get More Life from your workout. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching, and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory workouts incorporate endurance, strength, and power to generate the "Orange Effect," whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 24 hours after a 60-minute workout. Orangetheory franchisees have opened over 1,500 studios in all 50 U.S. states and 25 countries.

About Empire Portfolio Group

Empire Portfolio Group, founded in 2013 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading wellness services franchisee. As a franchisee and area representative of Orangetheory Fitness, Empire operates and oversees over 140 Orangetheory Fitness studios across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Empire was awarded "2022 Area Representative of the Year" and two-time "Region of the Year" in 2022 and 2023 by Orangetheory Fitness. Empire is a franchisee of Relive Health, a Florida-based provider of anti-aging services including hormone optimization, vitamin therapy and medical aesthetics. For more information, please visit empireportfolio.

