The Weather Company Discusses How Weather Will Impact You In 2024

Weather is changing at a rapid pace and continues to have a significant impact on society; in the last few years alone, the U.S. has seen record hurricane intensity, winter storms and tornadoes occurring later or earlier than seasonal norms, and extreme heat waves, drought and flooding across the country. Making sure people can stay ahead of and be prepared for increasingly erratic weather conditions is critical. The Weather Company, which includes The Weather Channel app and weather, can speak to how weather will impact you in 2024.

As the climate continues to change, both consumers and businesses need insights to make it easy for people to find what they are looking for and help them make more confident decisions based on the forecast headed their way. In addition to providing forecasts from the world's most accurate forecaster, who can help translate what it means for real people, including additional insights at a granular level about weather's impact on overall health and well-being. Especially critical during threats of severe weather, relevant and personalized information shows up quickly to users in impacted locations to help them stay safe and informed. The Weather Company leverages leading weather science and emerging technology like AI to paint a 360-degree picture of how weather phenomena impact daily life, from pollen count to polar vortex.

The Weather Channel is the world's most downloaded weather app, one of America's most trusted brands, the world's leading weather provider, and the world's most accurate forecaster.

Dan Leonard is a senior meteorologist at The Weather Company, an IBM (NYSE: IBM ) Business. With over 20 years of experience, Dan is an established leader in the energy forecasting industry, offering his expertise to commodity traders, power companies and hedge fund managers. Dan is a regular contributor to several TV networks, including

CNBC where he has been dubbed "Wall Street's Weatherman" for his insights on the economic impact of extreme weather events. Based in Andover, Massachusetts, Dan received a bachelor's degree not only in atmospheric sciences and meteorology from University of Massachusetts Lowell, but also in economics from College of the Holy Cross. His unique educational background in both atmospheric science and economics has allowed him to bridge the gap between the financial and meteorological worlds.

