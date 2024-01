(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release Paris – 29 January 2024 Share Transactions Disclosure FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 22 January to 26 January 2024 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder's annual meeting on 15 June 2023.

Trade Date Side Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares) Average Price Amount of Transactions Market Identification Code 2024-01-22 SELL 64 8.000000 512.00 XAMS 2024-01-23 BUY 296 7.941554 2 350.70 XAMS 2024-01-24 BUY 10 7.900000 79.00 XAMS 2024-01-25 SELL 342 8.103947 2 771.55 XAMS 2024-01-26 SELL 2489 8.203013 20 417.30 XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company's website ( ) under the section (( Investors )).

Agenda

FY 2023 results: 7 March 2024

Investor Relations

Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – ...

Press Relations

...

Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15

Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19

About FL Entertainment

Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gaming, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world's largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2022, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA, of €4,047m and €670m respectively. FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022.

ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE

Attachment

2024.29.01 - FL Entertainment - Weekly share transactions - PR