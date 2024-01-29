(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Life Insurance Global Industry Almanac 2018-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global Non-Life Insurance industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value , and forecast to 2027). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights



Non-life insurance is typically defined as any insurance not determined to be life insurance. It includes automobile and homeowners' policies and provides payments depending on the loss from a particular financial event.

Non-life insurance is segmented into property, motor, and liability insurance.

Property - a policy that provides financial reimbursement to the owner or renter of a structure and its contents in the event of damage or theft. Property insurance can include homeowners' insurance, renters' insurance, flood insurance, and earthquake insurance. If a claim is filed, the property insurance policy will either reimburse the policyholder for the actual value of the damage or the replacement cost to remedy the damage.

Motor - a policy purchased by vehicle owners to mitigate costs associated with getting into an auto accident. Instead of paying out of pocket for auto accidents, people pay annual premiums to an auto insurance company; the company then pays all or most of the costs associated with an auto accident or other vehicle damage.

Liability - any type of insurance policy that protects an individual or business from the risk that they may be sued and held legally liable for something such as malpractice, injury, or negligence.

Others include financial lines, personal accident and health, marine, aviation and transit, and miscellaneous.

All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (i.e., without adjustment for inflation), and all currency conversions used in this report have been calculated using constant 2022 annual average exchange rates. The US dominated the global non-life insurance market in 2022, accounting for a share of 61.2%, due to the country's strong economy.

Key Questions Answered



What was the size of the global non-life insurance market by value in 2022?

What will be the size of the global non-life insurance market in 2027?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global non-life insurance market?

How has the market performed over the last five years? Who are the top competitors in the global non-life insurance market?

Report Scope



Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global non-life insurance market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global non-life insurance market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key non-life insurance market players' global operations and financial performance Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global non-life insurance market with five year forecasts

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Desjardins Group

Intact Financial Corp

The Co-Operators Group Ltd

Covea Mutual Insurance Group Co

Groupama Assurances Mutuelles

Sompo Holdings Inc

The Progressive Corp

If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc

China Life Insurance Co Ltd

Fennia-ryhma

LocalTapiola Group

Pohjola Bank Private Banking

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd

National Insurance Company Ltd

The New India Assurance Co Ltd

United India Insurance Co Ltd

Grupo Nacional Provincial SAB

Qualitas Controladora SAB de CV

Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Alfa Group Consortium (Wealth Management)

Ingosstrakh Joint-Stock Insurance Co Ltd

Sberbank Rossii

SOGAZ Insurance Group

AIG Asia Pacific Insurance Pte. Ltd.

MS First Capital Insurance Ltd

NTUC Income Insurance Co-operative Limited

Guardrisk Insurance Company Ltd

Hollard Insurance Group

Old Mutual Ltd

Santam Ltd

DB Insurance Co Ltd

Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance Co Ltd

KB Financial Group Inc

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co Ltd

Folksam

If Skadeforsikring NUF

Lansforsakringar AB

Trygg-Hansa Forsskrings AB

Liberty Mutual Insurance Co

Banco Bradesco SA

Porto Seguro SA

Alm Brand AS

Codan Forsikring AS

Topdanmark AS

Tryg A/S

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd

R+V Versicherung AG

Talanx AG

Assicurazioni Generali SpA

UnipolSai Assicurazioni SpA

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc.

Insurance Australia Group Ltd

QBE Insurance Group Ltd

Suncorp Group Ltd

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Ltd

Achmea BV

ASR Nederland NV

Nationale-Nederlanden Levensverzekering Maatschappij N.V.

NN Group NV

Allianz SE

Mutua De Propietarios Seguros Y Reaseguros A Prima Fija

Aviva Plc

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc

RSA Insurance Group Ltd

PT Asuransi Kredit Indonesia

PT Asuransi Astra Buana

PT. Tugu Pratama Indonesia

Chubb Ltd

AXA SA

Mapfre SA

BPI/MS Insurance Corp

Malayan Insurance Co Inc

Pioneer Insurance & Surety Corp

Prudential Guarantee and Assurance Inc

Aksigorta AS

Anadolu Anonim Turk Sigorta Sirketi Turkiye Sigorta AS

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900