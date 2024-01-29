Germany Dental Disposables Market Forecast And Opportunities Analysis 2018-2028: Growth Driven By Advancements And Cosmetic Dentistry Trends

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Dental Disposables Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Germany Dental Disposables Market is experiencing robust expansion, marking a significant era in the European healthcare sector. The market, which was valued at USD 280.99 million in 2022, is expected to continue its growth trajectory with a CAGR of 6.85% over the forecast period through to 2028.
A variety of factors are contributing to this surge, including technological advancements in dental procedures, a growing emphasis on infection control, and the increasing popularity of cosmetic dentistry.
Technological Innovations Foster Growth
Technological advancements in the field of dentistry, such as digital dentistry and 3D printing, have significantly influenced the demand for specialized dental disposables. These innovations enhance the precision and efficiency of dental treatments, elevating the need for high-quality disposables that align with the standards of modern practices.
Emphasis on Oral Health and Cosmetic Dentistry Sparks Demand
The rising public awareness of the importance of oral health and the desire for aesthetically appealing smiles are key drivers accelerating the market's success. As a result, dental clinics in Germany are experiencing an increased intake of patients opting for both preventative care and cosmetic dental procedures, thereby boosting the demand for disposable dental examination kits and other related products.
Rise in Dental Tourism Enhances Regional Demand
Western Germany, which houses major cities and boasts a strong economic foundation, has emerged as a leading region in the dental disposables market. The influx of dental tourism, along with high population densities, underpins the substantial consumption of dental disposables. Dental tourists seeking quality treatments contribute significantly to the growth of this market.
Disposable Dental Examination Kits Recognized for Streamlining Procedures Cosmetic Dentistry Segment Dominates Application Insights Hospitals & Clinics Continue to be Prime End Users
Market Segmentation Offers Comprehensive Insights
The report delves deep into the segmentation of the market, offering valuable insights into the types, applications, and end-user categories that are shaping the industry. From disposable saliva evacuation products and sedative items to dental mouth openers and protective materials, the study covers the spectrum of disposable items used across various dental treatments.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 77
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2028
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $280.99 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
| $422.72 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 6.8%
| Regions Covered
| Germany
Report Scope:
In this report, the Germany Dental Disposables Market has been segmented into the following categories:
Germany Dental Disposables Market, By Type:
Disposable Dental Examination Kit Disposable Saliva Evacuation Products Sponges and Gauze Products Disposable Air/Water Syringe Tips Consumables Disposable Impression Trays Disposable Micro-applicators Dental Mouth Opener, Silicone Structures Restorative/Protective Materials Medications Sedative Products Paper Clips Band Adaptors Blocking Structures Others
Germany Dental Disposables Market, By Application
Cosmetic Dentistry Teeth Straightening Dental Implants Others
Germany Dental Disposables Market, By End User
Hospitals & Clinics Dental Laboratories Others
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Dispotech Srl Akzenta International SA Keystone Industries GmbH Kerr Dental (Envista) Detax GmbH & Co Hager & Werken GmbH & Co. KG 3M Company VOCO GmbH tgDent (Technical & General Limited) President Dental GmbH
