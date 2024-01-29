(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Announcement A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the“Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).

As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday January 22, 2024 to Friday January 26, 2024:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 587,323 8,496,401,576 22 January 2024 800 13,034.7000 10,427,760 23 January 2024 800 13,060.5750 10,448,460 24 January 2024 800 12,834.0875 10,267,270 25 January 2024 800 12,825.9750 10,260,780 26 January 2024 800 12,532.1625 10,025,730 Total 22-26 January 2024 4,000 51,430,000 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 4,240 12,857.5000 54,515,800 Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 96,552 1,099,700,553 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 595,563 8,602,347,376 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,433,302 36,566,240,060 22 January 2024 3,192 13,251.3346 42,298,260 23 January 2024 3,192 13,317.6911 42,510,070 24 January 2024 3,192 13,115.9461 41,866,100 25 January 2024 3,192 13,070.6438 41,721,495 26 January 2024 3,192 12,724.0312 40,615,108 Total 22-26 January 2024 15,960 209,011,033 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 12,795 13,095.9294 167,562,416 Bought from the Foundation* 4,030 13,095.9294 52,776,595 Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 394,153 4,537,319,829 Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,466,087 36,995,590,104

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 336,341 A shares and 1,394,538 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 9.85% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, January 29, 2024

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

