Celebrating 25 Years Of Community Impact: YMCA Project Cornerstone’S Asset Champions Breakfast Featuring NFL Hall Of Famer Steve Young

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YMCA Project Cornerstone is thrilled to announce its 25th-anniversary celebration at the 2024 Asset Champions Breakfast on March 15, 2024, from 7-9 AM PST at the Santa Clara Convention Center's Mission City Ballroom. Themed"Celebrating 25 Years: Building a Community Movement," the event will showcase awards, and a keynote address by NFL Hall of Famer and Forever Young Foundation co-founder, Steve Young.



“Each year the Asset Champions Breakfast brings connection, hope, and inspiration to our community,” said Ziem Nguyen Neubert, Executive Director, YMCA Project Cornerstone.“Attendees will hear stories of youth role models, local organizations, and people who support, care, and provide opportunities for youth to become the best versions of themselves. This year, we are especially excited as we mark 25 years of Project Cornerstone - a community movement dedicated to creating caring families, schools, and communities. Having Steve Young as our keynote speaker adds a special touch to our celebration."

Asset Champions Honorees

This year's award recipients embody the spirit of Project Cornerstone's mission to foster a network for young people to grow into healthy, caring, and responsible adults.



Ally Bocchieri

Adult Role Model Award: Recognizing an adult who models and inspires positive responsible behavior for young people.

Santa Clara Schools Foundation

Community Values Youth Award: Honoring individuals and businesses that demonstrate the community's appreciation for the contributions and efforts of young people.

Kianna Giselle Garcia

Positive Peer Influence Award: Recognizing a person, 24 years or younger, whose actions and behaviors make them positive role models for their peers. International Children Assistance Network (ICAN)

Positive Cultural Identity Award: Acknowledging individuals and businesses that help young people feel supported, comfortable, and proud of their identity.

In the“Caring School Climate” category, the following schools are transforming their campuses into caring communities:



Sherman Oaks Dual Immersion School , Campbell Union School District: Caring Pre-K-Elementary School Award

John Muir Middle School , San Jose Unified School District: Caring Middle School Award Saratoga High School , Los Gatos-Saratoga Union High School District: Caring High School Award



Keynote Speaker

Steve Young, NFL Hall of Famer, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, and youth advocate, will be the keynote speaker. Young's fifteen-year NFL career was marked by a consistent standard of excellence, both on and off the field. He co-chairs the Forever Young Foundation with his wife Barb.

The Forever Young Foundation, a global charity, serves children who are working through emotional, physical, and financial challenges by providing them with academic, athletic, and therapeutic opportunities currently unavailable to them. Learn more at .

Registration

Registration and ticket sales for the Asset Champions Breakfast are available through Eventbrite and close on March 1, 2024: .

About the YMCA of Silicon Valley and Project Cornerstone

YMCA of Silicon Valley is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit strengthening community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Across Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, YMCA of Silicon Valley serves 250,000 members and participants - regardless of age, income, or background - by nurturing the potential of children and teens, improving health and well-being, and providing opportunities to give back and support our neighbors. For more information, visit: .

Project Cornerstone is a non-profit organization and community initiative of the YMCA of Silicon Valley. Our mission is to ensure all youth feel valued, respected, and known so they grow into healthy, caring, and responsible adults. We engage youth, parents/caring adults, and staff from schools and community organizations to strengthen healthy social and emotional skills and behaviors, build positive relationships, and create safe and supportive environments. For more information, visit .

