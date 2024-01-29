BOSS Audio Systems Set To Showcase Latest Innovations At Knowledgefest 2024 In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OXNARD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BOSS Audio Systems , a leading player in the 12 Volt industry, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming KnowledgeFest 2024. The event is scheduled to take place from February 2nd to 4th at The Paris Hotel and Convention Center in Las Vegas.KnowledgeFest, recognized as a premier educational conference in the car audio and installation industry, offers a platform for industry professionals and enthusiasts to explore the latest advancements and trends. With over 27 educational workshops, 70 manufacturer trainings, and a vibrant trade show, KnowledgeFest provides a comprehensive experience for attendees.BOSS Audio Systems will be at booth 617, where they will showcase their newest offerings from the BOSS Elite line including new head units, amps, and more. In addition, visitors can explore some of BOSS Audio's most popular audio solutions spanning the Car, Powersports, Motorcycle, and Marine categories."I'm eagerly anticipating KnowledgeFest – it goes beyond presenting our latest innovations in mobile audio. It's a chance to connect with installers and forge meaningful relationships with industry professionals,” expressed Matthew Delgado, Director of Sales.BOSS Audio Systems invites attendees to booth 617 to witness their robust product portfolio at KnowledgeFest 2024. For more information about BOSS Audio Systems, please visit .About BOSS Audio Systems:BOSS Audio Systems has been a leader in the 12 Volt industry since 1987. The company's extensive product lineup includes over 500 offerings in the car, motorcycle, marine, and Powersports categories, with products available in over 130 countries through storefront retailers and online platforms.

