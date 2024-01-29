Turkish Yacht Charter, Medgulets, Announces Expansion To Croatia And Greece

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MedGulets is now taking its guests to two new beautiful locales: Croatia and Greece. Both countries are famous for their blue seas and iconic views.

- Murat DanisanKUSADASI, AYDIN, TURKEY, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MedGulets, a top yacht charter company in Turkey, is now growing bigger. The company is happy to share that they will start offering sea voyage packages with routes in Croatia and Greece in addition to their numerous routes across Turkish waters. With dozens of added destinations across the Mediterranean, they hope to give their clients a broader range of options with the same level of service they have come to be known for."Our goal at MedGulets has always been to give our customers great experiences on the water," said Founder Murat Danisan."By going to Croatia and Greece, we're not just getting bigger as a business. We're also taking our special mix of fun and cultural learning to these beautiful areas. Both countries have immeasurable historical and cultural richness, and that's just what we want to offer at MedGulets."New Destinations: Croatia and GreeceMedGulets is now taking its guests to two new beautiful locales: Croatia and Greece. Both countries are famous for their blue seas and iconic views. In Croatia, MedGulets will show its guests everything from the famous sights of Dubrovnik and Mljet to the lesser known pleasures of uninhabited islands and other hidden gems. In Greece, the trips can include everything, whether guests wish to party in Mykonos, experience the grandeur of the Parthenon, or simply kick back on a tranquil beach in a quiet Cycladic village.The company has picked these new destinations to better serve their seafaring clients. The packages for both Croatia and Greece will have the same high quality that MedGulets is known for in Turkey. They promise safe, fun, and well-planned trips for everyone, whether they're traveling alone, with friends, with family, as well as corporate retreats.Looking Forward - What This Means for MedGuletsWith these new routes in Croatia and Greece, MedGulets is not just reaching new destinations but also reaching a wider range of potential clientele. As MedGulets continues to set the standard among yacht charters in the Mediterranean, they hope to connect with more travelers and potentially expand to other regions as well.Founder Murat Danisan says, "We're excited about what the future holds. Expanding to Croatia and Greece is just the beginning. We plan to keep growing and to keep making our trips exceptional. We want MedGulets to be the first choice for anyone looking to experience an unforgettable adventure on the seas.”As MedGulets adds more routes to its repertoire, they also hope to expand the number of vessels in their fleet. This expansion is a big step for the company, and they are ready to welcome new and old customers on these exciting journeys with a host of top-of-the line vessels.

