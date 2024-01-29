The Book Of Bennett: Canadian Crooner Matt Dusk Releases New Album And Announces Western Canadian Tour April 12-30, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Matt Dusk

Dusk Sings Bennett Canadian Tour hits 13 cities in Western Canada. His first single "I left my heart in San Francisco" drops February 14 on Spotify and ITunes.

Deborah Knight, Principal dkpr

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Canadian crooner Matt Dusk is set to honor the late Tony Bennett with a two-fold tribute – the release of his new album, The Book of Bennett, and a captivating tour, Dusk Sings Bennett, spanning Western Canada from April 12-30, 2024. The anticipation builds as the first single, "I Left My Heart in San Francisco," a signature Bennett classic, hits Spotify and iTunes on February 14, 2024.

Dusk, having previously graced stages across North America and Europe with sold-out performances, announces his return to Western Canada for a 13-date tour. Titled The Best Is Yet to Come: Dusk Sings Bennett, the show promises to captivate audiences with Dusk's exceptional vocal range and pay tribute to the enduring legacy of Tony Bennett.

A lifelong admirer of Bennett, Dusk fondly recalls their friendship formed in the Las Vegas showroom, where the late crooner shared invaluable career advice. The Best Is Yet to Come not only celebrates Bennett's memory but also marks a milestone in Dusk's career, following the success of his previous show, Matt Dusk Sings Sinatra, which enjoyed sold-out performances in over 70 Canadian and U.S. cities, including Las Vegas.

The new show is a musical journey through Bennett's timeless hits, including“I Left My Heart In San Francisco,” "The Way You Look Tonight" and "The Good Life." Dusk shares, "Tony Bennett was an idol for me growing up, and I'm thrilled to create the very first show to pay homage to such a legend. Stepping on stage with a smokin' band, performing these timeless hits, is about the music, the musicians, and the memories from the man who was swingin' in every era."

With sixteen critically acclaimed studio albums and over one million albums sold worldwide, Matt Dusk is a Canadian icon. Recognized for hits like "All About Me," "Back in Town," and "Good News," Dusk holds three gold albums and three platinum albums, earning him five JUNO award nominations. His musical journey, rooted in jazz piano studies under the legendary Oscar Peterson at York University, showcases a career marked by radio hits, celebrated albums, and a rapidly growing fan base.

“If you are a fan of the standards, or just great music in general, you cannot miss Matt Dusk! A Phenomenal Night of Unbelievable Entertainment”. – The Chicago Tribune

This show is a must-see! - Houston Chronicle

Don't miss The Best Is Yet to Come: Dusk Sings Bennett, a night of unforgettable entertainment, nostalgia, and celebration, honoring one of America's most beloved singers.

Spring 2024 Western Canada Tour Dates

Friday, April 12 ReginaSK Casino Regina

Saturday, April 13Calgary AB Deerfoot Casino - Chrome Showroom

Monday, April 15 Lake Country BC Creekside Theatre

Tuesday, April 16 Penticton BC Dream Cafe

Wednesday, April 17Penticton BC Dream Cafe

Friday, April 19 Coquitlam BC Hard Rock Casino

Saturday, April 20SidneyBC Mary Winspear

Monday, April 22 Nanaimo BC Port Theatre

Tuesday, April 23 Campbell River BC Tidemark Theatre

Wednesday, April 24Courtenay BC Sid Williams

Thursday, April 25Duncan BC Cowichan PAC

Saturday, April 27Sherwood Park AB Festival Place

Sunday, April 28 Saskatoon SK Broadway Theatre

Tuesday, April 30Winnipeg MB Club Regent



