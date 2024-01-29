Gurugram: Friends Stab Youth To Death In Fight Over 'Love Affair'; 3 Held (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Jan 29 (IANS) A 21-year-old youth has been stabbed to death by his friends over a suspected love affair in the Ravi Nagar area here, the police said on Monday, adding three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The incident happened on Sunday night.

The deceased, Aakash, was a resident of Naharpur Rupa village in Gurugram.

The arrested individuals include Krishan and Sachin.

They were nabbed by a Crime Branch team of Gurugram Police from the Saraswati Enclave area in Gurugram on Monday.

Suraj, the complainant and the brother of the deceased, told the police that Aakash, Pratham, and Krishan used to study in the same school.

Krishan had left the school in 2015 but there was a fight over a girl between Krishan and Aakash.

"On Sunday night, Pratham and Krishan called his brother outside the house. Aakash went out with them. After some time, when Aakash did not return, he went out to search for him and found his brother lying in a pool of blood near the subway along the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway," the complainant told the police.

He was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

"Akash died due to excessive blood loss. However, the actual cause of death will be known after an autopsy. The reason behind the incident is said to be a suspected love affair. The accused will be taken into police custody for further questioning," Subhash Boken, spokesperson of Gurugram Police, said.

--IANS

str/pgh