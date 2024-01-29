Growth Opportunities In Low-Power Wide Area Networks: NB-Iot And Satellite Connectivity For Agribusinesses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
The low-power wide area network (LPWAN) market is in a growth stage, with network operators collaborating to establish LPWAN standard convergence. While some LPWAN providers are arranging deals to combine LoRaWAN with Sigfox in their connectivity offerings, others are integrating proprietary LPWAN with cellular LPWAN.
LPWAN providers are also innovating around satellites, creating solutions that give rise to new growth opportunities. LPWAN operators innovating with non-terrestrial networks (NTNs) are conducting tests and trials. The commercial launch of hybrid satellite and LPWAN connectivity solutions will impact the market, in particular for verticals such as oil and gas, fleet management, agriculture, and maritime.
The ecosystem is growing, and alliances are attracting an increased number of members. As of November 2023, Wi-SUN Alliance has approximately 350 member companies across North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), including Texas Instruments (TI), WISeKey, QualityLogic, Atsign, and Renesas Electronics. The LoRa Alliance surpassed 500 members globally, with strategic partners joining the board of directors (i.e., Semtech, Cisco, AWS, Echostar Mobile, STMicroelectronics).
Fast growth in LPWAN product certification conducted by the alliances and the acceleration in LPWAN hardware manufacturing are influencing ecosystem evolution and increasing LPWAN offerings globally.
The market will grow steadily from 2023 to 2028, with LPWAN connected devices forecast to reach 3.3 billion globally by 2028.
Key Issues Addressed
What is the present state of the LPWAN market globally? What are the LPWAN market growth rates globally? How will they change during the forecast period? What are the primary challenges that vendors addressing this market face? What are the drivers and restraints for market growth? What are the connection breakdowns by technology type (licensed/unlicensed)? Which is the fastest-growing? What are the growth opportunities for market participants?
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: LTE-M for Wearables, Healthcare, and Remote Monitoring Growth Opportunity 2: NB-IoT and Satellite Connectivity for Agribusinesses Growth Opportunity 3: LoRaWAN and Other Proprietary LPWAN Technology for Smart Cities
Competitive Profiles
Ericsson (NB-IoT and LTE-M) The mioty alliance The LoRa Alliance Ingenu (RPMA) Wi-SUN UnaBiz
Key Topics Covered:
Market Definitions: LPWAN
Scope of Analysis Market Definitions: LPWAN Concept LPWAN Overview Market Trends: LPWAN Standard Integration Market Trends: Hybrid LPWAN Terrestrial and NTNs
Growth Opportunity Analysis: LPWAN Market
Market Segmentation Key Public Network Operators for LPWAN Licensed and Unlicensed Technologies Questions This Study Will Answer Growth Metrics
Growth Environment Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Forecast Assumptions Connections Forecast
Connections Forecast by Segment Connections Forecast by Technology Connections Forecast by Region Most Relevant Applications Across Industries Percent Connections by Industry Vertical Forecast Analysis
Forecast Analysis by Segment Forecast Analysis by Technology Forecast Analysis by Region Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical Competitive Environment
