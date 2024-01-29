SUPERHUMAN BIKES LAUNCHES NEW 5-YEAR WARRANTY FOR THEIR FLEET OF ELECTRIC BIKES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Rob Rast, CEO of Superhuman BikesSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Superhuman Bikes, a prominent figure in the electric biking industry, is pleased to introduce an updated warranty program named the Superhuman 5-5-5 Guarantee. The focal point of this new initiative is the introduction of a 5-Year/5,000 Mile Warranty on all electric bike purchases."We're thrilled to introduce the Superhuman 5-5-5 Guarantee, a transformational step towards enhancing our customers' experience and solidifying our position as a trailblazer in the electric biking realm," said Rob Rast, CEO of Superhuman Bikes. "With our upgraded warranty, we aim to provide peace of mind to our riders, ensuring that they can enjoy the thrill of electric biking for years to come."The 5-Year/5,000 Miles Warranty provides customers with extended coverage, reflecting Superhuman Bikes' confidence in the durability and dependability of their products. This warranty underscores the company's commitment to quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction.In addition to the improved warranty, the Superhuman 5-5-5 Guarantee offers two more customer-focused aspects:5-Week Risk-Free Returns: Customers now have the flexibility to try Superhuman Bikes with the assurance of a risk-free return policy for five weeks after purchase.5-Week Low-Price Guarantee: If customers find a lower price on any Superhuman bike within five weeks of purchase, the company will match it.For more information about Superhuman Bikes and the Superhuman 5-5-5 Guarantee, please visit superhumanbikes or contact ....About Superhuman Bikes:Superhuman Bikes is a leading electric bicycle manufacturer based in San Diego, California, dedicated to providing outstanding electric mobility solutions to riders worldwide. Formerly known as FLX Bike, the company's rebranding reflects its mission to empower riders to surpass their limits and redefine what's achievable on two wheels. For more information about Superhuman Bikes, please visit .

