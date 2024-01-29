John Rosemond, Parenting Expert And Best-Selling Author, Identifies Key Strategies For Parenting A Strong-Willed Child

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

John Rosemond

John Rosemond's webinar, " Parenting the Strong-Willed Child, " addressed critical parenting mistakes and how to correct them.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- John Rosemond , parenting expert and best-selling author, delivered a powerful message to parents dealing with a strong-willed child. In his two-hour webinar "Parenting The Strong-Willed Child," on Sunday, January 24, 2024, Rosemond gave essential steps for parents of strong-willed children to follow that not only reverse the child's stubborn behaviors but teach the parent how to discipline and nurture their children with his effective strategies.

"All God's children are strong-willed. Some, however, are more strong-willed than others. Some very strong-willed children get diagnosed. You don't want that. Some even get medicated. You definitely don't want that," informs Rosemond.

Rosemond laid out seven steps for parents to take when instructing their children. He says often, parents are in a state of denial concerning their child's behavior and give sound advice on how to stop this problem.

1. Use the fewest words possible: Most instructions can be communicated in five words or less.

2. Preface your brief instruction with authoritative prefaces such as "I want you to."

3. Erase the word "okay" from parenting vocabulary.

4. Do not describe the consequence of disobedience. Deliver it.

5. Do not explain yourself: Children make arguments out of everything.

6. Use the phrase "Because I said so."

7. Walk away.

Following these seven strategies will deliver the results parents of strong-willed children seek. Rosemond also laid out four rules for providing consequences.

1. Do not repeat instructions.

2. Do not be impulsive about delivering consequences: "Take your time."

3. Do not tell the child what you intend to do.

4. The punishment should never fit the crime.

Rosemond says his tactics for parenting strong-willed children have proven effective for countless parents. The problem is often the parent. These tips for parenting a strong-willed child will help parents avoid a trip to the therapist and will help get the child back on the right track, Rosemond adds.

John Rosemond, a seasoned parenting expert, has graced the screens of various national television programs, sharing his wisdom on esteemed platforms such as 20/20, Good Morning America, The View, The Today Show, CNN, and CBS Later Today. After an illustrious career spanning over four decades, he bid farewell to his longstanding newspaper column, choosing to embark on new ventures.

In his current pursuits, John passionately contributes to the parenting discourse through a Substack "Parenting With Love and Leadership " column and captivates audiences with his podcast, "Because I Said So!" available on all streaming platforms. With an impressive legacy of over 50 years of marriage, John is a devoted father to two accomplished adults and the joyful grandfather of seven well-behaved grandchildren. His wealth of experience and commitment to family dynamics inspire and guide generations.

