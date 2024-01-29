(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

From Zero to $350 Million – Motobyo's Rapid Growth in 2023 – and Racing Further & Faster in 2024

Ron Averett is the Chief Executive Officer of Motobyo®, the automotive marketplace powerhouse designed for everyday consumers, not dealers.s.

- Ron Averett, Motobyo CEOPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a groundbreaking year of progress Motobyo ® has achieved extraordinary success, as the innovative online automotive marketplace reached a staggering $350 million in cash offers within its first 12 months of operation.From zero to 60, or rather zero to 350 million, Motobyo has become a force to be reckoned with in the automotive industry.The tech startup's commitment to customer satisfaction is reflected in the significant enhancements made to its marketplace. Responding directly to consumer feedback, the company made meaningful changes across the platform, making it even more efficient and user-friendly for consumers to buy and sell cars, anywhere, anytime. And these marketplace enhancements further position Motobyo to support its intentions to rapidly expand its marketing efforts over the next 24 months.“It's not a new formula, just a proven formula – eliminate waste, empower the consumer, provide a better, more convenient experience,” said Ron Averett, CEO of Motobyo.“We're not a dealer, but a consumer-focused marketplace built on powerful, proprietary technology. Motobyo is empowering consumers with knowledge, transparency and resources to own their success.”The growth metrics are nothing short of spectacular. From a surge in account holders across the continental United States, to an increase in the daily availability of vehicles, Motobyo has witnessed unprecedented success. With an average of 200 vehicles listed daily, the platform has experienced a growth percentage that defies industry norms, surpassing even the most optimistic projections.Not content with merely revolutionizing the online marketplace, Motobyo has strategically expanded its buying centers to seven states, including Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Alabama. These centers now back a monthly cash offer value of $30 million, empowering consumers across these regions.As the headline suggests, Motobyo has priced $350 million in cash offers throughout 2023. This figure doesn't merely represent transactions but displays Motobyo's commitment to providing tangible value to its customers. Moreover, the platform has validated an additional $100 million in potential upside retail value for its users, reinforcing its dedication to maximizing returns.2024 holds even greater promises for Motobyo. With plans to secure additional funding in its next capital round, the company aims to expand into three new markets, anticipating exponential growth in all aspects of its operations.Motobyo's journey from inception to a $350 million powerhouse in just one year is a testament to its dedication to customer satisfaction, continuous innovation, and ambitious plans for the future.Aligned with the Motobyo partner network that includes major brands such as Firestone, Meineke, Midas, J. D. Power, Credible, CARFAX, The Zebra, Acertus, AutoCheck, UShip, Ekata and Peddle, the consumer-centric platform aims to redefine the retail buying experience for used car buyers and sellers.Make more money. Save money. And get assistance and guidance to be successful. Motobyo isn't just here to stay, it's here to change. And consumers win. And always will.To experience the game-changing impact of Motobyo on the used car business, visit today.© 2024 Motobyo. Motobyo® is a registered trademark of Motologiq, Inc.

Ron Averett and George Lekas share the Motobyo origin story on a recent podcast, "Jim DeLorenzo's Storytelling with a Purpose."