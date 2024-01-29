Janet Mcnulty Announces Candidacy For The United States Senate

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Janet McNultyMARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Janet McNulty, a published author and IT professional, has announced her candidacy for the United States Senate in the Republican Primary in West Virginia. McNulty is challenging Governor Jim Justice and Congressman Alex Mooney in the primary election scheduled for May 14, 2024.McNulty is not a career politician. She is an independent thinker who believes in the strength and freedom of the individual. Her experience managing her own business gives her a unique perspective on the challenges faced by working families and small businesses."It is time to return government to its intended role: the protection of our individual rights," McNulty stated. "It is time to end the rule of the entrenched political class and the political elite by imposing term limits to rid ourselves of current career politicians and political opportunists and to prevent future career politicians who have been groomed by their elders to take their place."McNulty has known adversity, having found herself unemployed after the housing market crash of 2007-2008. She met that challenge by writing and publishing her own books and working as an independent contractor to assist others in doing the same, demonstrating her resilience and determination.One of McNulty's innovative ideas is to curb inflation by replacing the current fiat currency with goldbacks. Goldbacks are spendable dollars that use specialized printing technology to embed 24K gold into the currency itself.McNulty's campaign is built on the principles of putting America first, term limits, controlling spending, border security, and the state of the economy. She believes in the strength and freedom of the individual, and she is committed to serving her community and state."Tyranny is never so subtle as the one you become comfortable with to the point of willful ignorance," McNulty added. "We must remain vigilant and active in our fight against it."For more information about Janet McNulty's campaign, please visit or contact her at ....About Janet McNulty:Janet McNulty, a published author and IT professional, is running for the United States Senate in the Republican Primary in West Virginia. She is a firm believer in the strength and freedom of the individual, and she is committed to serving her community and state.

Janet McNulty delivering a speech about tyranny to the Chamber of Commerce in April 2022 while running for the W.V. House of Delegates.