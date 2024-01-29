ALLEN MEDIA GROUP's THEGRIO RECEIVES 3 NAACP IMAGE AWARD NOMINATIONS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Geraldine Moriba, SVP and Chief Content Officer of theGrioLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As a testament to excellence in media and journalism, Allen Media Group is pleased to announce TheGrio has received three NAACP Image Award nominations for its powerhouse programming by a jury of peers and the community at large. These shows underscore the platform's commitment to delivering compelling, diverse content that resonates with audiences.The nominations with specific show links include:●Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special) - theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill●Outstanding Arts and Entertainment (Podcast) - Being Black: The 80s' with Touré●Outstanding Short Form Series (Reality/Nonfiction) - theGrio - Did You Know?"We are elated by these nominations as they are a testament to the exceptional storytelling and dedicated work of our team at theGrio,” says Geraldine Moriba, SVP and Chief Content Officer of theGrio.“We are committed to providing our audience with engaging and thought-provoking content, and this recognition reinforces that commitment. We appreciate our viewers and listeners for their unwavering support. We hold ourselves to the highest standards at theGrio, and our award-winning streak is a testament to our commitment to keep Black America and the world informed.”“TheGrio with Marc Lamont Hill” features award-winning journalist, author, scholar, and commentator Marc Lamont Hill who leads conversations on culture, politics, and the hottest stories with the world's biggest news-makers and headliners.“Being Black: The '80s” is an audio docu-series hosted by music journalist Touré. It is a journey back to the 1980s, exploring Black people's experiences, challenges, and triumphs through the music of this transformative decade. Each episode focuses on a single song that defined the decade and changed the world.“Did You Know?” is a compelling video series highlighting facts about Black American culture, which is especially vital at this moment when some lawmakers seek to erase countless contributions from history.The NAACP Image Awards celebrate outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in the arts and entertainment industry. TheGrio is proud to be recognized alongside other influential nominees in these categories. The awards ceremony, airing LIVE on Saturday, March 16, 2024 on BET and CBS at 8PM ET, celebrates excellence, diversity and the positive representation of Black culture in media. As theGrio evolves and expands its reach nationwide, these nominations affirm its position as a leading voice in the industry.In addition to these nominations, theGrio has been recently honored with several other awards, including 2 Silver Signal Awards, a Gold Lovie Award, and a Shorty Impact Award for Best Podcast. These honors further highlight the platform's dedication to delivering exceptional content that resonates with a diverse audience.TheGrio is a digital, video-centric news community devoted to giving voice to trusted figures on the front line who inspire us every day, and to fresh perspectives who buck convention because there's more than one way to be Black. We are the largest Black newsroom in America devoted to satisfying the need to stay connected. We believe a well-informed community best determines its own interests. And so, theGrio's editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a pronounced impact on a Black global audience. We unabashedly explore culture and entertainment, health and lifestyle, politics and policy, business and empowerment, food and fitness, science and climate, tech and innovation, and everything in between that matters to us.In 2016, Allen Media Group purchased theGrio, which features aggregated and original video packages, news articles, and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business, and entertainment. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and has more than 100 million annual visitors. TheGrio Television Network is available nationwide via Comcast, Charter/Spectrum,Cox, DISH, Sling, Verizon Fios, DirecTV, and DirecTV Stream as well as via mobile apps Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and AppleTV.

