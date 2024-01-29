U19 Men's World Cup: Stage Set For The Crucial Super Six Round

(MENAFN- IANS) Johannesburg, Jan 29 (IANS) The top three teams from each of the original four groups in the U19 Men's CWC have moved to the next stage of the competition -– the Super Six -- after an exciting round of preliminary group matches in South Africa.

The Super Six will involve the top three sides from each of the four round-robin groups, with teams progressing from Groups A and D comprising one Group, and those from B and C the other.

Crucially, each team carries forward the points and Net Run Rate (NRR) they earned against fellow Super Six qualifying teams.

The six teams to make it from Groups A and D are India, Bangladesh, Ireland, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Nepal. South Africa, England, West Indies, Australia, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe progress from Groups B and C.

The teams will play two matches in the Super Six stage against their opponents from the corresponding group who finished in a different position in their group. That means India (toppers of Group A) will face off against New Zealand (second position in Group D), and Nepal (third position in Group D).

The top two sides from the two Super Six groups will then progress to the semifinal stage. The two semifinals are scheduled to be held on 6 and February 8. The final is set to take place on February 11, with all three knockout games set to take place in Benoni.

It has been an entertaining tournament so far. There have been high-scoring contests as well as low-scoring thrillers, gutsy batting performances along with fiery bowling spells.

Group A finished with India reaching the summit after three convincing wins in Bloemfontein. Bangladesh overcame their loss to India with back-to-back wins, while Ireland qualified as the third side, comfortably defeating the USA in their tournament opener.

Group B witnessed stellar individual and team performances across several see-saw encounters in which the three top sides finished on equal points. Hosts South Africa won two and lost one, as did England and West Indies, who all progressed ahead of fourth-placed Scotland.

In Group C, Australia, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe enter the Super Six. Australia went undefeated in the group stage, despite tough fights against Namibia and Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe finished second and third respectively.

Group D threw up the most exciting finishes of the tournament, with two contests going down to the wire. Pakistan emerged as table-toppers, but New Zealand and Nepal battled to overcome Afghanistan in one-wicket wins to seal their spots in the Super Six.

Meanwhile, the USA, Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland – the four teams who didn't make the second stage of the tournament – will contest in play-offs for the last four places.

--IANS

bsk/