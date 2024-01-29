Service Corporation International Announces Schedule For Its Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Texas, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE:

SCI ) announced it expects to issue a press release with financial results for the fourth quarter 2023 on Monday, February 12, 2024.

A conference call will be hosted by SCI Management on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

Details of the conference call are as follows:



What:



Service Corporation International Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

When:



Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time

How:



Dial-In Numbers – (888) 317-6003 or International callers at (412) 317-6061 / Code – 3508658 or listen live via the internet through our website at in the Investors section under "Webcasts and Events"

Replay:

(877) 344-7529, International callers at (412) 317-0088, Code – 5463479 available through February 20, 2024, and the webcast for at least 90 days through our website at in the Investors section under "Webcasts and Events"

Contact:

Sandy Bobo at (713) 525-5395

About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI ), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, as well as final-arrangement planning in advance, serving more than 600,000 families each year. Our diversified portfolio of brands provides families and individuals a full range of choices to meet their needs, from simple cremations to full life celebrations and personalized remembrances. Our Dignity Memorial® brand is the name families turn to for professionalism, compassion, and attention to detail that is second to none. At December 31, 2023, we owned and operated 1,483 funeral service locations and 489 cemeteries (of which 305 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at . For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit .

