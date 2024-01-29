Additive Manufacturing Market To Surge, Projections Estimate Robust Growth With US$ 31 Billion Valuation By End Of 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Additive Manufacturing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region:" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global additive manufacturing landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, with a recent market analysis forecasting an upswing to a staggering US$ 31 billion valuation by the end of 2024. This growth trajectory is anticipated to continue well into the future, showcasing the industry's expanding capacity for innovation and efficiency.

Market Dynamics Propel Additive Manufacturing into a New Era

Key factors such as revolutionary applications in the defense sector, disruptive innovations transforming the electronics industry, and advanced manufacturing capabilities are fueling this market growth. Despite hurdles including high capital investment requirements and a need for more skilled professionals, the additive manufacturing market is set to redefine industry standards across the globe.



The United States emerges as a frontrunner, with significant adoption rates across various business sectors. China's strategic initiatives and government support signal its aim to become a leading force in the additive manufacturing industry.

Competitive Analysis Highlights Market Dynamics

With current market leaders encompassing a sizeable proportion of the market share, the increasing democratization of technology is set to welcome new entrants and intensify competition. Key companies have been profiled, illustrating a robust and multi-faceted ecosystem poised for evolution.

Understanding Market Segmentation

Detailed analysis of the additive manufacturing market spans across various technologies, applications, and products. Segmentation by region sheds light on the specific growth dynamics and opportunities across:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

The comprehensive industry research covers additive manufacturing advancements, including powder bed fusion, material jetting, and photo polymerization, among others. It delves into intricate market specifics, catering to sectors such as medical, automotive, aerospace & defense, and consumer electronics, providing valuable insights and highlighting the versatile capabilities of additive manufacturing.

Emerging technology trends, geographical nuances, and a deep dive into segmented market growth are meticulously addressed within this crucial industry report, delivering a thorough understanding of pivotal market developments influencing the additive manufacturing landscape.

With a focus on comprehensive data and strategic insights, this analysis underscores the transformative impact of additive manufacturing, spotlighting the sector as a beacon of growth and opportunity for years to come.

Key Segments Covered:

By Technology:



Powder Bed Fusion

Direct Energy Deposition

Material Jetting

Binder Jetting

Material Extrusion Photo polymerization

By Application:



Medical

Automotive

Aerospace & Defence

Consumer Electronics

Architecture

Industrial Equipment Education & Research Institutions

By Product Type:



Hardware

Polymers Machine

Metal Machine

Desktop Machine

Material

Polymers and Composite

Metals

Ceramics Software

Companies Profiled



Renishaw Plc

Materialise

Wipro Limited

ANSYS, Inc.

Siemens Industry Software Inc.

Evonik

Stratasys Ltd.

Xerox Corporation

General Electric

AMFG

Optomec

American Additive Manufacturing LLC Mazak Corporation.

