Trending Today Features Vivid Seats On Fox Business

- Chief Marketing Officer, Tyra NealCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "Trending Today," a television series on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV highlighting business leaders and lifestyle innovators, announced a new episode featuring Vivid Seats (NASDAQ: SEAT). This leading marketplace utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events annually. The inspiring new episode aired on Fox Business on January 27th, 2024.Elizabeth Plummer, executive producer of Trending Today, expressed enthusiasm for featuring Vivid Seats in the January 2024 episode, stating, "For our January kickoff episode, we have featured Vivid Seats for their innovative platform, leadership in the industry, and deep commitment for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love.”In this“Trending Today” episode, Vivid Seats' leadership team discusses how the company has evolved into a scaled, growing, and highly profitable business over the last two decades. We also walk through the company's record-setting results since entering the public markets and its continued focus on innovation and TAM expansion as an industry leader. Viewers will see why Vivid Seats has been named a 2024 Best Place to Work and how its commitment to consumer satisfaction has resulted in launching the only loyalty program in the industry and creating an award-winning customer service team.Follow Vivid Seats as we take a closer look at this exciting and innovative business along its journey to empower and enable fans to“Experience It Live”.About Trending TodayTrending Today is an acclaimed program that showcases the country's top entrepreneurs, innovators, and trendsetters who are transforming and elevating their respective industries. The show serves as a platform for esteemed guests to articulate their professional journeys, unwavering commitment to brand development, and the inspiration they provide for aspiring entrepreneurs pursuing the American dream. Learn more at .About Vivid SeatsFounded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should“Experience It Live,” the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry-leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the entertainment industry's biggest brands, including ESPN, the New York Post, and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Vivid Seats also owns Vivid Picks, a daily fantasy sports app. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to , or calling 866-848-8499.Full Segment:

