Kickstarting The Year With Rhythm: Award-Winning Texas Hitmaker Will Carter Band Drops New Single

Will Carter Band

"Amarillo Rain" Is The Fifth Release Off The Band's Upcoming 2024 Album

NASHVILLE, TENN., UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Will Carter Band jump-starts their first 2024 single, "Amarillo Rain", released on Jan. 26. Penned by Will Carter, Nash Overstreet (member of Hot Chelle Rae, songwriter cuts for Britney Spears, Kelly Rowland, and Meghan Trainor), Ryan Follesé (lead singer of Hot Chelle Rae) and produced by Derek Hames and Edgewater Studios (Charlie & The Regrets, Spacebear, The Drugstore Gypsies, and Cody Joe Tillman), "Amarillo Rain" paints the picture of sharing an intimate moment in the summer rain with the one you love.Click here to watch the accompanying dreamy lyric video.“This is probably my favorite song on the upcoming project, 'Had It All Wrong'," says tunesmith, Will Carter. "It absolutely captures the feeling of a final summer weekend back when you're trying to decide between golf, fishing or getting your chores done. Just then, God makes his own plan, and it starts raining. This gives you no choice but to grab your baby, jump in the truck, hit the trails and go dancing in the rain.”Click the link to "Amarillo Rain" and indulge in this classic romance available on various streaming platforms:Preview the passionate lyrics below:"But I can't wait to dance in the Amarillo Rain with youYour two bare feet standing on my old bootsLittle piece of a heaven 'neath the neon moonI can't wait to, I can't wait toDance in the Amarillo Rain tonightGet lost spinnin' round in your baby blue eyesSomethin' different in the way you moveI can't wait to, I can't wait toDance in the Amarillo Rain with you""Amarillo Rain" song credits:Songwriter: Will Carter (BMI), Nash Overstreet, Ryan FollesePublishing: Will Carter (BMI), Nashty Music (BMI)Producer: Derek Hames, Edgewater StudiosMix Engineer: John Shelton, Edgewater StudiosMusicians: Will Carter BandVocals: Will CarterGuitars: Will Carter, Dillan DostalFiddle: BinoBass: Bobby TapiaDrums: Jacob LeeRaving Reviews for Will Carter Band"Will Carter and the Will Carter Band (WCB) have consistently given us quality music that is not only fun to listen to but also lyrically strikes a chord in your heart and dancing feet. This talented group is a stand-out band and is deserving of the accolades they are being given. On a personal note, Will cares about his fans and puts in the hard work to give us far more than we bargained for. Radio Free Texas is proud of the WCB and grateful we have the opportunity to share their music with our dedicated listeners." - Cara Miller, Radio Free Texas“I have known Will since my early days in radio and can honestly say he has become a true friend in this industry. The great thing about Will and his music is that I can always add him without any doubt about the quality of his songwriting and production. He is consistent in what he does, and his growth is on display through his sound. Will is very good at adapting while keeping the honesty and that genuine feeling in his song writing." - Jeff Smith, Station Manager at KRUN-AM (Ballinger, TX)About Will Carter BandCreated in the diverse and thriving Houston, Texas, music scene, Will Carter Band is comprised of seasoned musicians including Will Carter (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Dillan Dostal (lead guitar), Bobby Tapia (bass), Jacob Lee (drums), and Bino (fiddle, keys, and percussion). Their first track,“Wrong Side of Town,” showcases the band's signature blend of rich melodies and poignant lyrics. This song, with the following singles“Had It All Wrong,”“Sway” and“Just Wait And See” set the stage for the 2024 release of their highly anticipated album“Had It All Wrong”.Will Carter Band has opened for esteemed acts such as Wade Bowen, Randall King, Eli Young Band, Cory Morrow, Kyle Park, Johnny Lee, The Great Divide and Cody Canada. Their dynamic stage presence and tight vocal harmonies have captivated audiences across Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska. The band has their sights on performing in 12 new US markets in 2024.The band and its members' appetite for storytelling and engaging sets have earned nominations for numerous awards, including Will Carter's four consecutive nominations for“Male Vocalist of the Year” and“Songwriter of the Year”, a“Band of the Year” nomination in 2022, and Bobby Tapia's 2022 nomination for“Bassist of the Year” at the Texas Country Music Awards. Lead singer, Will Carter, has also landed over a dozen singles on the Texas music charts with three crossing over to Nashville's Music Row Chart.Will's sound has also won over coveted industry reviewers:"A leading entertainer across the Lone Star State." – Markos Papadatos, Digital Journal“Carter's crystal-clear vocals are backed by slick, Red Dirt country filled with fiddles and pedal steel.” -Texas Music Magazine“Inspired by Mark Chesnutt, John, Michael Montgomery and Garth Brooks. You can hear it in his rich, supple voice.” - Houston Chronicle“He became a singer-songwriter who explores the commonalities and concerns of small-town America.” - Cowboys & IndiansFollow Will Carter Band Online:Website:Instagram:Facebook:Spotify: Will Carter BandApple Music: Will Carter BandYouTube: @WillCarterOfficialTikTok: @willcarterband?_t=8irkNoEeRNC&_r=1Bandsintown:

Ava Hundley

PLA Media

+1 615-327-0100

Will Carter Band - Amarillo Rain Official Lyric Video