Lalu Prasad Yadav Returns Home From ED Office After 10 Hours Questioning

Patna, Jan 29 (IANS) After hours of questioning by Enforcement Directorate officials on Monday, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav returned home late on Monday night.

Lalu Prasad Yadav reached the ED office here at 11 a.m. and was there till 9 p.m. as officials have quizzed him for 10 hours in the IRCTC land for job case.

During the day, the supporters of Lalu Prasad Yadav assembled at the ED office in large numbers and shouted slogans against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

RJD MLC Sunil Kumar Singh said: "The action of ED is extremely unfortunate. Lalu Prasad Yadav is 76 years old and he recently underwent a kidney transplant. He was forced to stay in the ED office for 10 hours. It is an inhuman act. This incident is shameful... They were troubling Lalu Prasad Yadav for years and we have repeatedly said that such things will take place till the Lok Sabha election.

Lalu Prasad's eldest daughter and Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti said: "The people ruling the country are misusing the government agencies. They forced a physically sick person to stay in the ED office for 10 hours. I went inside to give medicines two to three times."

However, BJP leader and new Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhury said: "Lalu Prasad Yadav went to jail in fodder scam due to H.D. Deve Gowda and I.K. Gujaral, who were the Prime Ministers then and directed the CBI to register an FIR against him. When the IRCTC land for job scam happened in the country, the Manmohan Singh government lodged the FIR against him and the case was transferred to CBI and latter to the ED."

