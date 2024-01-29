(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States ANJESO Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This comprehensive report provides crucial insights into the market dynamics of ANJESO, a transformative treatment for acute pain, in the United States. This detailed analysis offers a panoramic view of the therapeutics' profile, covering the period from 2019 through 2032, and encompasses in-depth information about its dosage, administration, and mechanism of action.

Unveiling the ANJESO Profile

ANJESO, a meloxicam injection, is lauded for its propitious pharmacological properties as a COX-2 inhibitor and its essential role in the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The US FDA approval in February 2020 has marked ANJESO as a significant addition for adults requiring pain management, either as a standalone treatment or adjunctive therapy. However, it is emphasized that ANJESO is not indicated for use where immediate pain relief is necessitated due to its delayed analgesic onset.

Insightful R&D and Commercial Prospects

The report underscores the strides made in research and development activities, spotlighting milestones that have solidified ANJESO's market presence. Acknowledging the pharmaceutical innovation of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, the report references meloxicam's ongoing journey from MOBIC-an oral formulation for osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis-towards its more recent intravenous formulation.

Expert Clinical Assessment of ANJESO in Acute Pain

Defined dosing of 30 mg delivered via IV bolus injection marks the mode of administration for ANJESO. The report furthers the scientific discussion, revealing the nuanced pathway by which meloxicam delivers its therapeutic effects through COX inhibition and prostaglandin synthesis attenuation, thus serving as a cornerstone in pain and inflammation management.



Extensive details on developmental milestones

Intellectual property insights, including patent expiry timelines

Inclusive future market forecast and sales projections until 2032 SWOT analysis and expert analytics

Ahead of the Curve: The Competitive Landscape and Emerging Therapies

The acute pain market landscape is expected to evolve with technological advancements and enhanced healthcare expenditures. This report not only anticipates the market expansion but also recognizes the challenges and opportunities that may influence ANJESO's standing. With a keen eye on the anticipation of competitive and emerging therapies poised to enter the market, the report provides a holistic view of ANJESO's potential market trajectory.

Clinical Impact and SWOT Analysis

Bringing the spotlight to clinician perspectives, the report presents a SWOT analysis, consolidating the drug's strengths, opportunities, and potential threats, alongside a neutral, unbiased view from analysts. This is critical for industry stakeholders to gauge the clinical and commercial viability of ANJESO.

Answering the Critical Questions

The report endeavors to answer quintessential questions regarding ANJESO's therapeutic stance, from its pharmacological classification to the administrative details and beyond. It elucidates the drug's clinical trial status, analyzes the competitive landscape, and provides foresight into the therapeutics' market forecast, ensuring that readers are well-informed of the strategic environment in which ANJESO is situated.

