Kuehn Law Encourages SNCE, MGRC, VINE, And KRTX Investors To Contact Law Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCE) click to participate



eMed, LLC has agreed to acquire Science 37 Holdings. Under the proposed transaction, Science 37 stockholders will receive $5.75 in cash for each share of the Company's stock.

McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) click to participate



Under the proposed transaction McGrath RentCorp will be acquired by WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings. According to the agreement's terms, McGrath RentCorp shareholders will receive either $123.00 in cash per share or 2.8211 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock. The merger agreement specifies that 60% of McGrath's shares will be exchanged for cash and 40% for stock.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (NYSE: VINE) click to participate



Fresh Vine Wine has agreed to combine with Notes Live. The merger is an all-stock transaction, where Fresh Vine will issue shares to Notes Live shareholders. The valuation of Notes Live is set at $350 million, plus the gross proceeds raised in its current equity offering of up to $50 million, while Fresh Vine Wine is valued at $18 million.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRTX) click to participate



Bristol Myers Squibb has agreed to acquire Karuna in a transaction valued at an estimated $14 billion. Under the agreement, shareholders of Karuna Therapeutics will be entitled to a payment of $330.00 per share in cash.

