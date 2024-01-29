Ocean Sky Hotel And Resort Unveils Multi-Million Dollar Renovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Step Inside Ocean Sky Hotel and Resort's New Luxe Coastal Look

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- a beacon of laid-back luxury accommodations in Fort Lauderdale, initiates the hotel's remodel by unveiling refurbishments on levels 5 and 6. This update is part of a comprehensive remodeling project under the hotel ownership of Tidan Hotel and Real Estate Group, which aims to enhance the beachfront experience. The newly remodeled rooms are available now at an exclusive premium rate.Set against the backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean and Fort Lauderdale's beaches, the renovated accommodations are equipped with state-of-the-art amenities for the coastal lifestyle. The hotel rooms have been infused with a contemporary and rejuvenating ambiance for both work and leisure. The renovation endeavor is part of a multi-million investment by the brand's owners, transforming the 225-room oceanfront resort into a dynamic setting suitable for all needs."Our primary objective was to address the requirements of contemporary travelers, whether they are on a business trip, romantic getaway, or a family vacation," remarked Sean Thomas, Interim General Manager. "Within our guest rooms, our emphasis was on establishing a sophisticated environment, allowing our visitors to unwind or enhance their productivity as per their preferences. This is the appeal of these fresh rooms – they are ideal for whichever purpose you decide to make of them."Ocean Sky Hotel & Resort remains committed to providing quality service and accommodations for its guests, and the remodeling project is a testament to this dedication. The remodeled rooms on level 5 are now open for bookings, offering guests the opportunity to experience Fort Lauderdale as a destination for culture and commerce.In celebration, Ocean Sky Hotel & Resort is introducing a special offer for guests. Those who stay for two nights will enjoy a 15% discount, while guests staying for three nights or more will receive a generous 20% off their entire stay. To take advantage of these promotions, guests must make their reservations directly through the property's website at .The remodeled accommodations will make all getaways and business trips unforgettable. As the remodeling project continues and goes into its final phase - which includes all remaining floors and rooms - Ocean Sky Hotel & Resort improves its ability to continue exceeding expectations.ABOUT OCEAN SKY:Situated in Fort Lauderdale, Ocean Sky Hotel & Resort stands tall as one of the most iconic beach resorts in the region. Boasting a prime location on the shoreline, guests are treated to views of the extensive ocean and its sands. The premier Fort Lauderdale beach resort impresses guests with its multiple rooms, setting, amenities, and service.ABOUT TIDAN HOTEL AND REAL ESTATE GROUP:Tidan Hotel and Real Estate Group is a dynamic real estate group headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Since its founders purchased their first property in 1970, Tidan has built a large and diverse portfolio of self-managed real estate located across Canada and the United States. Tidan Hotel and Real Estate Group, the owner of Ocean Sky Hotel & Resort, shares the resort's commitment to providing a welcome environment for all guests.###

