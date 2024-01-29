The Centers For Advanced Orthopaedics Partners With Genie Health To Expand Access To High-Quality Digital Therapy Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics

(CAO), one of the largest providers of orthopaedic care in the country, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Genie Health , a leader in digital musculoskeletal care. This collaboration introduces Genie Health, an AI-driven platform, to CAO's extensive network across Washington, DC, Maryland and Virginia, enabling a comprehensive digital MSK solution for their patients to enhance their brick-and-mortar physical therapy clinics.



"CAO physicians, therapists and staff all share a common goal to provide the highest quality, most convenient and compassionate orthopaedic care for their patients. Embracing innovative, forward-thinking technology platforms helps us meet patients' evolving needs," said Tony Yi, Chief Technology & Information Officer at MedVanta. "Through Genie Health, CAO patients can expect enhanced connection and easier access to their therapist, and a personalized, effective recovery journey. Our collaboration with Genie Health further solidifies our dedication to excellence in musculoskeletal care."

Genie Health enables CAO therapists to offer high-quality therapy services to their patients using the most cutting-edge computer vision technology contained within the Genie Health platform. Genie Health's technology enables patient smart phones to be used to track and guide range of motion and strengthening [using bands], so that patients can be confident that they are correctly doing exactly what their therapists are directing them to do while at home. Patients of Genie Health have reported a 90% increase in satisfaction, with a notable 60% quicker recovery rate and a 50% reduction in pain. The platform's hybrid therapy model is not only time-efficient but also cost-effective, with most insurance plans providing coverage.

"We are thrilled to partner with The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, a national leader in private practice musculoskeletal care," said Reuben Gobezie, Co-Founder and CEO, Genie Health. "This marks a significant step forward in our mission to improve patient outcomes and expedite recovery through convenient access to physical therapy services using technology that allows us to drive performance for the therapy programs that are deployed for patient recovery on our platform. We are proud to be at the forefront of this journey with CAO, now serving their patients across the Mid-Atlantic, so they can recover on their timeline with the help of their trusted therapist."

CAO providers will refer eligible patients to enroll in the program, allowing CAO therapists to carefully monitor patient progress and facilitate faster rehabilitation. For more information visit genie or contact [email protected] .

About The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics

The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics (CAO) is one of the largest providers of orthopaedic care in the country. The organization was formed in 2013 to provide patients with the same personalized service and superior care they have come to expect from a private practice, while benefitting from the efficiencies, resources, accessibility and broader insurance options of one of the country's largest orthopaedic networks. CAO is evolving to offer patients the full spectrum of musculoskeletal care. Through empowering the private practice model, CAO delivers the most efficient, compassionate and highest-quality care to the communities it serves. For more information, please visit CFAOrtho .



About Genie Health, U.S.

Genie Health is an innovative digital health platform providing turnkey solutions for virtual musculoskeletal (MSK) care and patient engagement using AI-based computer vision technology. Genie has extensive experience delivering remote patient monitoring through orthopedic provider practices. Purpose-built by providers for providers, the Genie platform fully integrates with provider EMRS and workflows. Physical therapists and athletic trainers have been able to efficiently deploy the digital platform, driving compliance rates approaching 75%.

Genie's product line of digital MSK solutions includes; PT Genie for remote therapeutic monitoring of home exercise programs during physical therapy, Sports Genie for functional movement screenings and athletic injury prevention, and WoRx Genie for occupational health risk management.

