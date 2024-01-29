(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SÃO PAULO, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Rendimento, a Brazilian financial institution that offers specialized consultancy and an extensive portfolio of foreign exchange solutions, launches a product that allows foreign companies to have access to local collections and disbursements, besides cross-border payments

from and to Brazil. The new Non-Resident Account for Third Parties (NRA3) enables transactions in Brazilian Reais, by means of systemic integration through APIs or Internet Banking, payment via PIX at any time of the day and access to the local payment network in Brazil.

"With the recent simplification in foreign exchange regulations, we see the opportunity to offer a fast and effective product for foreign financial institutions that need to carry out transactions in Brazil", Paulo Carreiro, Superintendent of FX Products at

Rendimento, comments. "The solution combines the tradition and reliability of Rendimento in the foreign exchange market with the most technological breakthroughs in processing instant payments. Our aim with the Non-Resident Account for Third Parties is to facilitate the day-to-day activities of these companies that are looking for a specialist partner with vast knowledge of the local market", he adds.

The Non-Resident Account for Third Parties is focused on

institutions domiciled or headquartered abroad, subject to financial supervision in their country of origin. As the name suggests, the NRA3 allows foreign financial institutions to process payments on behalf of their customers, expanding the scope of their operations in the Brazilian market.

The new product arrives to complement the ecosystem of solutions that Rendimento offers, reinforcing the institution's solidity and pioneering spirit in the Brazilian foreign exchange sector. With the new NRA3, partner institutions will be able to count on tailor-made services, specialized consultancy, and Rendimento's tradition in Brazil.



In the market for more than 30 years, Rendimento presents solid indicators and constant growth, the result of all its experience in foreign exchange, credit, banking services and payment solutions. The company recently launched Rendix, a new and innovative platform that allows Brazilians to make purchases abroad, paying through PIX. The solution is now available in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.

For more information, access the

website .

About Rendimento

Rendimento is a financial institution that offers specialized consultancy and a portfolio of tailor-made products, through close and personalized service to their customers. With the motto "your partner that makes it happen", the institution presents solid indicators and constant growth, which is the result of all their experience in foreign exchange, credit, services and payment solutions.

In 2023, Rendimento's rating was raised from stable to positive by the Fitch Ratings agency, with the long-term national rating at A+ and the short-term rating at F1. For the third consecutive year, the institution received the ABRACAM Conformity Seal, which has the mission of standardizing best practices and procedures applied by institutions operating in the foreign exchange market. It was also classified in the top 5 innovation ranking of Estadão Empresas Mais 2023, it was among the top 10 in Top Open Startups, and it won the Great Place to Work (GPTW) seal, as an organization that is recognized among companies committed to building excellent work environments. Rendimento is made up of the brands

Banco Rendimento ,

Cotação Rendimento/câmbio ,

Rendimento/pay

e

Rendimento/ventures .

Find out more about Rendimento –



SOURCE Rendimento