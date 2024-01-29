Lume Elevates Modern Luxury Apartment Living With Cutting-Edge Automated Parking System

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics and life sciences, today announced that Lume in Menlo Park is now leasing. Featuring an innovative automatic parking system (APS) that is just one of three in the U.S. and the first in an apartment community, Lume combines modern luxury with cutting-edge convenience.

"We are very excited to begin leasing Lume," said Jimmy Ly, Senior Manager, Development at Greystar.

"This premium community offers an upscale, high-tech living experience in a modern, stylish building that features amenities and technology, including a space-efficient automatic parking system, to make residents' lives a little easier."

Lume's APS, developed by the Bay Area's Parkworks, provides a safe, dependable convenience for residents. When they're ready to park, residents simply drive their cars into one of three bays and the APS securely stores their vehicle in one of the 476 designated spaces. The car is stowed in less than one minute while saving energy and reducing carbon emissions and fuel consumption. To recall their vehicle, residents enter their request via a mobile app and then head to the garage where their car will be waiting, typically in less than three minutes.

The APS is EV-friendly and features a one-of-a-kind robotic EV charging solution. A vehicle needing to charge will automatically be moved into a designated EV space serviced by a robotic arm. The robot will intelligently detect and plug in a compatible charger. Once the vehicle is done charging, the parking system will automatically swap the vehicle for another EV needing to charge.

Lume residences are available in studio, junior, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Each apartment features smart locks and thermostats, wood-style plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, dedicated home air conditioning and an in-unit washer and dryer.

The community highlights include a game room with a golf simulator and bowling, an outdoor dog run between the two buildings, co-working spaces, conference rooms, bike storage and fitness centers, roof terraces and outdoor pools available at each building.

Located in a bustling, innovative and eclectic neighborhood on the bay front, Lume is in the heart of Silicon Valley just a short distance from San Francisco and San Jose, with easy access to leisure, entertainment and some of the most innovative employers, including Meta and Stanford University.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit livelume or call 408-763-6120.

